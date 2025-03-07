All Marvel Rivals Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event rewards

Marvel Rivals continues to offer plenty to enjoy with limited-time modes and events, the latest of which is Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure—and we’ve got a full list of all the rewards available to claim.

Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure in Marvel Rivals began on March 7 and is due to run until the end of the current season, giving you plenty of time to claim the rewards. It also landed alongside a limited-time mode: Clone Rumble.

All Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure rewards in Marvel Rivals

Plenty to earn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The highlight of the rewards is the free Mrs. Barnes Costume for Black Widow, though there is lots of other goodies to snag, including Sprays, Nameplates, and a bunch of Units scattered across the board—which is progressed through by completing missions and earning free rolls.

When you first load into Marvel Rivals after the event has been added, you can claim a free roll on the board. From there, additional free rolls are available every 48 hours, while others are earned by spending Power Cosmic—obtained by completing missions.

Unlike the Midnight Features event, the missions are not a set group and are added daily, with the first bunch orientating around the Clone Rumble limited-time mode. However, this mode does not last until the end of the season, so expect the other challenges to be similar to the daily and weekly challenges you receive.

The final reward on the board is currently listed as a Mystery Reward that will be revealed on March 31, leading to speculation it could be related to a new hero due to release in season two. The event expires on April 11 at the start of the new season.

Rewards 320 Units (Total across board) H.E.R.B.I.E Nameplate Intergalactic Adventure Spray Damaged Cerebro Spray Mrs. Barnes Nameplate Mrs. Barnes Spray Stark Sentinel MK I Nameplate Wild Sharpshooter MVP – Black Widow Timestream Reintegration Device Spray Celebratory Gunfire Black Widow Emote Mrs. Barnes Black Widow Costume One Small Step Gallery Card Mystery Reward

