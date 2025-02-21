Marvel Rivals Midnight Features II season event: All missions and rewards

A new event has begun in Marvel Rivals following the mid-season patch introducing The Thing and Human Torch, with plenty of free rewards to earn.
Marvel Rivals has consistently offered plenty to entice players since it first released in December last year, including regular events with limited-time rewards earned via in-game progression.
Midnight Features II is the first event in the second half of season one, and we’ve got the details you need to unlock everything.
Table of contents
All Marvel Rivals Midnight Features II missions and rewards
Just like the first Midnight Features event, missions and rewards are split into sections that unlock in various stages of the season. As Dot Esports had access to the early media server, we could see more of the missions that will be released in the future.
Completing pages entirely unlocks additional rewards, including three Gallery Cards, one Nameplate, and a final reward of the Carved Traveler Groot skin. The rewards for completing pages are:
- Turning The Pages Gallery Card
- Star Turn Gallery Card
- Plans Within Plans Gallery Card
- Ratatoskr Nameplate
- Carved Traveler Groot Costume
We have listed all event missions and rewards below and will update this article as we receive new details.
Vampire Slayer Gone Missing
|Name
|Mission
|Reward
|Gothic Renaissance
|Read the Black Panther Lore: The Blood of Kings
|100x Chrono Tokens
|Embers & Earth
|Deal 1,000 damage with Flaming Meteor as Human Torch OR launch 30 enemies with Yancy Street Charge as The Thing
|Happy Squirrel Spray
|Forks in the Park
|Win two matches in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park OR win five matches
|60x Units
Squirrel Girl Gone Savage!?
|Name
|Mission
|Reward
|Furry Fortification
|Immobile 15 enemies with Squirrel Blockade as Squirrel Girl
|Holy Ankh Spray
|Unbreakable Bonds
|Take 2,000 damage in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown or Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park as The Thing, Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, or Human Torch OR take 50,000 damage as any Vanguard
|100x Chrono Tokens
|Ratatoskr Rescue
|Rescue Ratatoskr five times in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park OR secure 30 Assists as The Thing, Mister Fantastic, Mantis, Squirrel Girl, or Invisible Woman
|60x Units
Rare Occult Book Auction
|Name
|Mission
|Reward
|Stone-Cold Combat
|Hit eight enemies with Stone Haymaker as The Thing
|100x Chrono Tokens
|Soulful Slumber
|Release 10 Souls with Eye of Agamotto as Doctor Strange OR land 10 Final Hits
|Fantastic! Spray
|Midnight Mayhem
|Inflict 50,000 damage in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown or Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park as The Thing, Mister Fantastic, Black Panther, Iron Man, or Invisible Woman OR heal 60,000 health as any Strategist hero
|60x Units-
Brighter Days Ahead for NYC?
|Name
|Mission
|Reward
|Flame of Fame
|Create 15 Flame Fields with Blazing Blasts as Human Torch OR Upvote players who have primarily used Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, The Thing or Invisible Woman five times
|Count Dracula Spray
|Darkest Before Dawn
|Land four two-player KO streaks in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park as The Thing, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Mantis, or Luna Snow OR deal 40,000 damage as any Duelist hero
|Careless Ignition Rocket Raccoon Emote
|Blood, Sweat, and Power
|Deal 100,000 damage
|60x Units
Published: Feb 21, 2025 03:37 am