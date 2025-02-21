Forgot password
Groot's Carved Traveler skin in Marvel Rivals
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Marvel

Marvel Rivals Midnight Features II season event: All missions and rewards

The fight against Dracula continues.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Feb 21, 2025 03:37 am

A new event has begun in Marvel Rivals following the mid-season patch introducing The Thing and Human Torch, with plenty of free rewards to earn.

Marvel Rivals has consistently offered plenty to entice players since it first released in December last year, including regular events with limited-time rewards earned via in-game progression.

Midnight Features II is the first event in the second half of season one, and we’ve got the details you need to unlock everything.

Table of contents

All Marvel Rivals Midnight Features II missions and rewards

An overview of the Midnight Features II event in Marvel Rivals
New rewards to earn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like the first Midnight Features event, missions and rewards are split into sections that unlock in various stages of the season. As Dot Esports had access to the early media server, we could see more of the missions that will be released in the future.

Completing pages entirely unlocks additional rewards, including three Gallery Cards, one Nameplate, and a final reward of the Carved Traveler Groot skin. The rewards for completing pages are:

  • Turning The Pages Gallery Card
  • Star Turn Gallery Card
  • Plans Within Plans Gallery Card
  • Ratatoskr Nameplate
  • Carved Traveler Groot Costume

We have listed all event missions and rewards below and will update this article as we receive new details.

Vampire Slayer Gone Missing

NameMissionReward
Gothic RenaissanceRead the Black Panther Lore: The Blood of Kings100x Chrono Tokens
Embers & EarthDeal 1,000 damage with Flaming Meteor as Human Torch OR launch 30 enemies with Yancy Street Charge as The ThingHappy Squirrel Spray
Forks in the ParkWin two matches in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park OR win five matches60x Units

Squirrel Girl Gone Savage!?

NameMissionReward
Furry FortificationImmobile 15 enemies with Squirrel Blockade as Squirrel GirlHoly Ankh Spray
Unbreakable BondsTake 2,000 damage in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown or Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park as The Thing, Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, or Human Torch OR take 50,000 damage as any Vanguard100x Chrono Tokens
Ratatoskr RescueRescue Ratatoskr five times in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park OR secure 30 Assists as The Thing, Mister Fantastic, Mantis, Squirrel Girl, or Invisible Woman60x Units

Rare Occult Book Auction

NameMissionReward
Stone-Cold CombatHit eight enemies with Stone Haymaker as The Thing100x Chrono Tokens
Soulful SlumberRelease 10 Souls with Eye of Agamotto as Doctor Strange OR land 10 Final HitsFantastic! Spray
Midnight MayhemInflict 50,000 damage in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown or Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park as The Thing, Mister Fantastic, Black Panther, Iron Man, or Invisible Woman OR heal 60,000 health as any Strategist hero60x Units-

Brighter Days Ahead for NYC?

NameMissionReward
Flame of FameCreate 15 Flame Fields with Blazing Blasts as Human Torch OR Upvote players who have primarily used Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, The Thing or Invisible Woman five timesCount Dracula Spray
Darkest Before DawnLand four two-player KO streaks in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park as The Thing, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Mantis, or Luna Snow OR deal 40,000 damage as any Duelist heroCareless Ignition Rocket Raccoon Emote
Blood, Sweat, and PowerDeal 100,000 damage60x Units
