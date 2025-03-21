How to fix Igniting the Timestream error in Marvel Rivals

Find out how to fix the Igniting the Timestream bug here.

The last thing anyone wants is to encounter a bug or error that prevents you from playing Marvel Rivals. If you’re getting plagued by the igniting the timestream error, find out how to fix it here.

How to resolve the Igniting the Timestream bug in Marvel Rivals

Ignite the timestream. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Marvel Rivals is all about matchmaking, and the “Igniting the Timestream” error will prevent you from joining any game mode. So, you’ll need to resolve it to join your friends in-game. The frustrating issue has a few potential fixes to get you back in the fight.

Verify game files on Steam

If you’re playing the game via Steam, the first thing I recommend that you do is verify the game’s files in your library. This step has fixed countless bugs for me in various games, and it’s a great first step in finding a solution.

Open up Steam.

Head to your Library tab.

Right-click on Marvel Rivals.

Select Properties.

Select the Installed Files section in the new menu.

Select Verify integrity of game files.

Restart the game

The tried-and-true method of restarting the game can often resolve a bug like “Igniting the Timestream.” I recommend opening the task manager and closing it out from there to ensure you’re fully closing out the program.

Open task manager: Press ctrl, alt, and delete on your keyboard. Select Task Manager from the options. Locate Marvel Rivals from the list. End the task.



Check your internet connection

If you’re having issues with your internet connection, odds are you’re having issues with loading up the live service game Marvel Rivals. You can check your connection first by visiting an online speed test.

Head to Speedtest.net.

Verify your download and upload speeds are consistent.

Restart your router: Locate the button on the back of the router to restart your internet. Unplug your router, wait 30 seconds, and plug it back in.

Consider using an ethernet cord instead of a Wi-Fi connection.

Verify the game’s server status

Checking the Marvel Rivals server status is a great way to find out if the issue is on the backend. Here’s how to do so.

Check the game’s Twitter/X account.

Join the discord server and check for news there.

Head to the game’s official news page.

Power cycle your PC or console

Power cycling your PC or console can ensure your hardware is running smoothly. I also recommend checking for software updates while you’re at it.

Power cycle your PC: Turn off your PC. Unplug the power cord from the back of the computer. Hold the power button while it is unplugged for 30 seconds. Once you release the power button, plug the power cable back in. Power on your PC.

Power cycle your Xbox: Hold down your Xbox power button for 10 seconds to turn off the console. Ensure the Xbox is turned off. Turn your Xbox back on by pressing the Xbox button on your controller or on the console.

Power cycle your PlayStation: Turn off your PlayStation by holding down the power button on the console. Wait for the power light to stop flashing. Remove the power cable from the back of the console. Leave the console unplugged for 30 minutes. Reconnect the console to the power cord. Turn it back on.



