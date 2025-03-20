Marvel Rivals devs confirm fix on the way for a bug that totally broke one hero’s viability 

One Marvel Rivals hero that was seemingly nerfed into oblivion by a major change to their kit will be getting back to igniting the battle soon, NetEase Games confirmed today.

A recent change to Peni Parker inadvertently made her Aracho-Mines destroyable even within her Cyber Webs was a bug, NetEase community manager James said on Discord early this morning. But thankfully, Peni should be back to wreaking havoc with her invisible mines soon.

Image via NetEase Games

“We’ve been following the discussions in the community about Peni Parker, specifically regarding her Arachno-Mines,” James said on the game’s official Discord server. “It seems that even when entering her Cyber-Web, the mines can still be attacked and destroyed during their burrowing and explosive phases, which is definitely impacting her gameplay experience. We recognize this as a bug.”

Marvel Rivals players were quick to call out the change on social media recently, clamoring for the “change” to be reverted so that Peni could feel viable again. With the mines such a massive part of her damage output and defensive capabilities, it definitely hampered her usefulness of late.

“The correct behavior should be that once the Arachno-Mines are within her Cyber-Web, they remain invulnerable and cannot be destroyed,” the community manager continued. “Outside her Cyber-Web, they should be destructible as normal. We’ve pinpointed the issue and are actively working on a fix. As soon as we have an update, we’ll make sure to keep you all in the loop! Thanks for your understanding and support.”

It’s unclear when the fix for Peni will be coming in, but it’s good to know that this was a bug and not a conscious decision on NetEase’s behalf to basically neuter the hero, who is already not a popular pick as it is. Peni is already outshined by several other tanks, such as Magneto, Doctor Strange, and several others.

Marvel Rivals could use some more ranged tanks in general, as Peni is one of the few who can deal damage at a distance while also using her mines to defend herself and her teammates on the objective from the ever-popular dive heroes.

With season two of Marvel Rivals set to begin in a couple of weeks on April 11, there could be further changes inbound for the existing heroes.

Update on March 20 at 10:44am CT: The fix is already in. The devs have posted on Discord again, saying: “We’ve fixed the bug with Peni Parker’s Arachno-Mines! They’re back to their normal behavior: invulnerable and undestroyable while within her Cyber-web, and destructible outside of it. Thank you all for your patience! We hope you have a blast gaming this upcoming weekend!”

