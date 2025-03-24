Marvel Rivals players agree Adam Warlock needs this crucial buff to shine

Adam Warlock has the potential to be a powerhouse in Marvel Rivals, but players feel he’s missing an essential ability to truly thrive in the current meta and increase his play rate.

Despite his decent abilities to heal and revive allies, many Marvel Rivals players agree on Reddit that his healing needs a way to replenish, making him better in longer fights. “God, I wish there was a way of replenishing his heals,” a player said, referring to the Avatar Life Stream ability.

Adam Warlock shines in taking down backline threats!

The healing ability only has two charges that you can use in quick succession to help your tanks get a good boost of health in a short amount of time. But it falls flat when the enemy healers also heal their players, and you have to wait for six seconds to get one healing charge back. This downtime could be the difference between your team surviving the fights and losing them. Other healers like Clock & Dagger and Luna Snow are way more efficient at delivering constant heals to keep their teams healthy.

According to the official data, Adam Warlock has the lowest play rate (five percent) in competitive matches across the ranks among all strategists. That said, his damage output is above average with his rapid-fire Cosmic Cluster, helping him fend off pesky backline threats efficiently, and even the Karmic Revival ultimate ability, reviving all fallen teammates in a given area to quickly move the tides of the game.

Due to the long cooldown on his healing ability, many players suggest that other Adam Warlock mains use the ability to ping to communicate actively with their teammates and help them understand the healing is on cooldown. Many players also shared their experiences of an “awkward” staredown in the matches where their allies constantly ask for heals without understanding the long cooldown behind them.

While most players feel Adam feels bad when healing opponents and want to get it fixed, a few players are against this. “If players were able to generate ability charge via his already incredible DPS kit, you have now removed the one aspect of the character that was designed to limit him and force him into a niche,” a player explained as to how the cooldowns are the only thing that holds Adam from becoming an OP pick.

The developer could mitigate this problem by simply buffing the cooldown by a few seconds to make his heals better, but it will also have to take away some of his firepower, which might also impact the hero’s unique persona and make him just another healer.

