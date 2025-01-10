Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A statue of Okoye up against a wall between two spears in Marvel Rivals.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Marvel

How to get the Shero of Wakanda achievement in Marvel Rivals

Listen to a message from the general of the Dora Milaje.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Jan 10, 2025 09:02 am

Marvel Rivals has plenty of achievements you can finish to earn rewards. Some of these tasks, like the Shero of Wakanda achievement, ask you to interact with the map in specific ways, which can be tricky to get done while in battle.

Recommended Videos

This achievement is a key one you can complete in The Chronoverse Saga section. If you’re struggling to figure out what needs to be done for it, here’s how to get the Shero of Wakanda achievement in Marvel Rivals.

How to unlock the Shero of Wakanda achievement in Marvel Rivals

A statue of Okoye behind some players and a statue of Black Panther in Marvel Rivals.
This statue spawns behind you, so make sure you turn around to find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Shero of Wakanda achievement in Marvel Rivals, you need to listen to General Okoye’s message in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda on the Birnin T’Challa map. You can find her in the Warrior Falls region of this area as a massive statue you can interact with.

Since there’s no way to control what map you get, the first step in this challenge is playing until you get the right map. You’ll know you have the right one if you see the name Warrior Falls underneath a column icon. This map can be the first, second, or third location in any game at Birnin T’Challa, so depending on when it is, ensuring your team is winning can be crucial, too, if you want to make it to this location.

As soon as you load into Warrior Falls, turn around and look behind the massive Black Panther statue in the middle of the room. Walk over to the back wall to find a large Okoye statue between two tall spears.

Once you get close enough to the Okoye statue, the option to interact with it will appear. The button you need to press to activate it varies by platform, but as long as you’re right by it, the correct button to use will be displayed for you. Press this button and stay near the statue until Okoye’s dialogue concludes.

The Warrior Falls location marker in the capture Birnin T'Challa map in Marvel Rivals.
Look for the column icon and the Warrior Falls name to track down the right spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I recommend interacting with this statue as quickly as possible after loading in so you can get this task out of the way before the battle begins. You spawn back in the same room every time you perish on this map, which means you can technically work on this feat whenever, but it’s best to avoid tackling this task after the fight has begun since your team will need you to focus on fighting with them.

Completing achievements can be a bit finicky, so I recommend interacting with this statue a few times, if possible, to ensure you hear her message. I had a tough time getting all of the achievements on maps to mark as complete and had to listen to Okoye’s message in a few different matches before it finally counted. This means that even if you do everything right, you might have to try this task more than once to actually get it to work.

If you’re unsure what to do after completing this task, you might work on obtaining all free Skins, learning what the best Team-Ups are, or learning all leaked Marvel Rivals characters.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Fortnite, Minecraft, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin