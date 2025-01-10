Marvel Rivals has plenty of achievements you can finish to earn rewards. Some of these tasks, like the Shero of Wakanda achievement, ask you to interact with the map in specific ways, which can be tricky to get done while in battle.

Recommended Videos

This achievement is a key one you can complete in The Chronoverse Saga section. If you’re struggling to figure out what needs to be done for it, here’s how to get the Shero of Wakanda achievement in Marvel Rivals.

How to unlock the Shero of Wakanda achievement in Marvel Rivals

This statue spawns behind you, so make sure you turn around to find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Shero of Wakanda achievement in Marvel Rivals, you need to listen to General Okoye’s message in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda on the Birnin T’Challa map. You can find her in the Warrior Falls region of this area as a massive statue you can interact with.

Since there’s no way to control what map you get, the first step in this challenge is playing until you get the right map. You’ll know you have the right one if you see the name Warrior Falls underneath a column icon. This map can be the first, second, or third location in any game at Birnin T’Challa, so depending on when it is, ensuring your team is winning can be crucial, too, if you want to make it to this location.

As soon as you load into Warrior Falls, turn around and look behind the massive Black Panther statue in the middle of the room. Walk over to the back wall to find a large Okoye statue between two tall spears.

Once you get close enough to the Okoye statue, the option to interact with it will appear. The button you need to press to activate it varies by platform, but as long as you’re right by it, the correct button to use will be displayed for you. Press this button and stay near the statue until Okoye’s dialogue concludes.

Look for the column icon and the Warrior Falls name to track down the right spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I recommend interacting with this statue as quickly as possible after loading in so you can get this task out of the way before the battle begins. You spawn back in the same room every time you perish on this map, which means you can technically work on this feat whenever, but it’s best to avoid tackling this task after the fight has begun since your team will need you to focus on fighting with them.

Completing achievements can be a bit finicky, so I recommend interacting with this statue a few times, if possible, to ensure you hear her message. I had a tough time getting all of the achievements on maps to mark as complete and had to listen to Okoye’s message in a few different matches before it finally counted. This means that even if you do everything right, you might have to try this task more than once to actually get it to work.

If you’re unsure what to do after completing this task, you might work on obtaining all free Skins, learning what the best Team-Ups are, or learning all leaked Marvel Rivals characters.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy