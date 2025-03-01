Marvel Rivals players speculate on the game’s first flying healer

Marvel Rivals’ growing roster of iconic heroes and villains also has a few healers, but all are restricted to the ground. While some strategists like Rocket Racoon and Loki can reach higher heights using their abilities, players can’t wait for the game’s first-ever flying healer to diversify the meta.

Recommended Videos

In a Reddit discussion, Marvel Rivals players are diving deep into speculation about the game’s first-ever flying healer—a role that could introduce new strategic possibilities.

Many airborne superheroes might be countered by upcoming flying healing heroes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Professor X is a common suggestion. “Low healing… but also wallhacks, messing with opponent’s ability cooldowns, sleep/stun, and for his ult he takes every opponent’s ult meter and gives it to his team,” a player said explaining how Professor X could break the mold of the traditional healers and become more of a disruptor in teamfights by messing around with their cooldowns. He could also heal his allies but mainly control the tempo of the fights, which will make him a character who can easily derail enemy plans if he anticipates them in advance, fitting his lore.

He could also have an ultimate using his Cerebro to save the team from team-wipe ultimate and make them invulnerable for a brief while, which would be good for holding points. Another obvious candidate for healing flying support is Silver Surfer, who has been known to use his Power Cosmic energy to repair biological damage, which lets him heal his allies.

He could be similar to Mercy from Overwatch, where his extreme mobility could make it hard to hit him while sustaining the team from a distance. His surfboard could allow him to become very fast which also reduces his time to travel to point from spawn, allowing the team to be extra aggressive in their playstyle with him around.

Speed and healing at the same time. Image via Marvel Comics

The game has multiple flying characters, such as Storm, Iron Man, and the recently introduced Human Torch. All of them are duelists, but a healer with a constant flying movement ability could be a game-changer as many healers cannot keep track of every team member during a hectic fight, but having a flying ability could help them assess the conditions better.

The main problem of a healer is diving superheroes, and there is next to nothing that you can do to counter them to assist your team. By flying, you can avoid these backline shenanigans by choosing off angles for healing the team, similar to how Iron Man chooses unique angles to deliver poke damage to the enemies.

Having a flying healer also comes with its set of problems. While losing a flying duelist isn’t that big of a deal, as you lose a part of your team’s damage, a healer can be targeted by backline anti-flying threats such as Hela and Spider-Man, who excel at taking down flying targets to stop your healing or utility. Losing these essential things in a closely matched battle could potentially lose you the matches as well.

Having said that, it will definitely be interesting to see how the meta will shape once the first flying healer comes to Marvel Rivals, and if they finally break the high win rate of existing ground-based healers like Clock & Dagger and Invisible Woman.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy