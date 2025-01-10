How many people play Marvel Rivals? 2025 player count

Marvel Rivals’ player count is looking better than ever. The game launched in December 2024 and has boasted admirable player numbers ever since.

NetEase constantly adds new content to Marvel Rivals to keep it balanced and fun. On Jan. 10, season one dropped, introducing a handful of changes, including two Fantastic Four members—Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman. These additions are bound to attract even more players to play the game, but what does their number look like right now?

Marvel Rivals player count (January 2025)

Hundreds of thousands of people play Marvel Rivals, but we can’t determine the exact number now.

Thousands of players are jumping into Marvel Rivals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Marvel Rivals is available on multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.The exact player count isn’t available to the public on all platforms, so we can’t pinpoint the overall number of players enjoying Marvel Rivals in 2025.

There are a few exceptions, however. According to Steam Charts, the game reached a new player peak of 445,159 on Jan. 9. Many others are surely also playing on the Epic Games Store.

The exact number of Marvel Rivals players on consoles is also unknown, but the game sits on the top of lists of best-selling games on both the PlayStation and Microsoft Store. It’s currently in the top 10 of the PlayStation standings, and it’s similarly on top of the podium on Xbox.

Can Marvel Rivals continue its momentum throughout 2025?

NetEase adds tons of quality content to each major update. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Marvel Rivals seems to be picking up steam despite releasing last year. Season one began on Jan. 10, making quality-of-life changes and introducing new characters, maps, and more. With the hype train going strong, it’s safe to assume that more new players will pick up the game over time. It’s also free-to-play, and its Battle Passes are affordable and offer plenty of additional content to chase.

The developer is also working on more convenient solutions for players. One of them, introduced a few days before season one dropped, is Hero Hot List. It showcases the data of heroes’ pick and win rates on different consoles and in various rankings. Maybe in time, the developer will officially share the player count across all platforms, which would be a great way of cementing the game among the multiplayer giants.

