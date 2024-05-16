Is Marvel Rivals crossplay or cross-platform?

Marvel Rivals is looking to be the Iron Man of the first-person shooter genre, and to present an incredibly hulking presence, the addition of crossplay and cross-progression would be heroic.

Even in 2024, we have to ask if crossplay is part of an online multiplayer experience. Marvel Rivals is a pure, online-only shooter with two teams of real-life players going toe-to-toe with some of the finest MCU characters the world has ever seen.

It leads to competitive, chaotic, catastrophic multiplayer matches with environmental destruction in its maps and game modes, and we all know an online title is better with friends and varied servers—which is where crossplay and even cross-progression come into play.

Does Marvel Rivals have crossplay or cross-platform play?

A Rocket Raccoon ruckus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Information in Marvel Rivals‘ game files leads us to believe the full release has crossplay and allows users on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC to wage war with each other.

The great discovery comes courtesy of MP1st, who posted details of the game’s coding relating to its “platforms,” and it clearly shows mention of “PS5,” “XSX (Xbox Series X),” and “Windows.”

Given that the Marvel Rivals closed alpha is restricted to users on Windows PCs right now, the mention of other platforms is also an interesting snippet. To reiterate, this information doesn’t mean crossplay is coming for certain—nor that Marvel Rivals is coming to consoles—but the likelihood of both is quite strong if this information is anything to go by.

Does Marvel Rivals support cross-platform progression?

We don’t currently know if Marvel Rivals supports cross-platform progression, allowing you to transfer your saved profile data between different formats.

Marvel Rivals is currently PC-only software. NetEase hasn’t given any clear confirmation a PlayStation, Xbox, or even Switch release is in development behind the scenes. A PlayStation and Xbox port seems likely, but Nintendo Switch users might have to sweat more than Groot getting too close to fire.

If any of this information changes, we’ll be sure to update you, so keep checking back for the latest changes and developer bulletins.

