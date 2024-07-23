How to get the Venom Cyan Clash skin in Marvel Rivals

To celebrate the start of Marvel Rivals‘ new closed beta testing session, players will get a chance to unlock an exclusive Cyan Clash skin for Venom, one of the newest characters added to the game’s diverse roster.

Venom is one of the most menacing characters in the Marvel universe, and in Marvel Rivals, he will be bringing a ton of frontline power for a team composition. He also has a flashy new Cyan Clash skin that can only be unlocked in closed beta testing, for those who are ready to grind the game from Tuesday, July 23 to Monday, Aug. 5.

If you’re looking to jump into the fray, here is how to get Venom’s Cyan Clash skin in Marvel Rivals.

How to get Venom’s Cyan Clash skin in Marvel Rivals

Different skin, same beast. Image via Marvel

To get Venom’s Cyan Clash skin in Marvel Rivals, finish Galacta’s Quest by completing daily missions and challenges to earn more experience points for the event. Each level in the Galacta’s Quest event will require a different amount of increasing XP, so you’ll need to play more and more to hit the level 30 mark. Once you’ve hit level 30, you will rewarded with Venom’s Cyan Clash skin.

This is a similar challenge that was set during Marvel Rivals’ alpha test, where players were gifted with a free Scarlet Witch skin when they completed the first iteration of Galacta’s Quest at level 30. You will, however, have a bit more time to earn this skin, but you will need to find yourself an invitation to the beta first.

Marked as a Vanguard, Venom is ready to jump right into the thick of battle, while also locking his enemies in place and soaking up as much damage as he can. Venom has built-in synergy with Spiderman and Peni Parker that allows him to share the symbiote with the two other heroes, giving them the power to convert the symbiotes into spikes that drive enemies back.

