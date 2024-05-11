All missions and rewards in Galacta’s Quest in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals alpha test only lasts for 10 days, so players have little time to rank up and earn as many rewards as possible.

As part of an event called Galacta’s Quest, there are a couple dozen rewards to earn for players to use in the alpha, but only two of them are permanent unlocks in the full game. And you guessed it, you need to reach max level to get them both.

Here’s the list of all rewards in Marvel Rivals’ Galacta’s Quest.

All rewards in Marvel Rivals alpha test

There are 28 total rewards to earn in Galacta’s Quest, but only two of them can be kept for the full game. To unlock rewards, complete Missions in Marvel Rivals, such as Daily and Weekly Missions to earn Galacta’s Quest XP, which is denoted with the purple icon below:

You need these. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure to return to the alpha test every day and week to earn all of the possible Galacta’s Quest XP.

Galacta’s Quest rewards

Level one: 300 Units

300 Units Level two: 2099: Spider-Punk nameplate

Punk is still big in 2099. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level three: 300 Units

300 Units Level four: 2099: Spider-Punk spray for Spider-Man

Spray it like some punk graffiti. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level five: 2099: Spider-Punk MVP for Spider-Man

This video will play if you earn MVP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level six: 2099: Spider-Punk costume for Spider-Man

A costume for Spidey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level seven: 300 Units

300 Units Level eight: Green Scar nameplate

Mean and green. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level nine: 300 Units

300 Units Level 10: Green Scar spray for Bruce Banner/Hulk

This one’s interesting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level 11: Green Scar emote for Bruce Banner/Hulk

Green Scar emote for Bruce Banner/Hulk Level 12: Green Scar costume for Bruce Banner/Hulk

Hulk smash in space. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level 13: 300 Units

300 Units Level 14: 1872: Steam Power nameplate

Tony Stark in the 19th century. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level 15: 300 Units

300 Units Level 16: 1872: Steam Power spray for Iron Man

Spray it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level 17: 1872: Steam Power MVP for Iron Man

An awesome video. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level 18: 1872: Steam Power costume for Iron Man

Retro. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level 19: 300 Units

300 Units Level 20: Galactic Protocol: Mantis Habit nameplate

Show off your skin with pride. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level 21: 300 Units

300 Units Level 22: Galactic Protocol: Mantis Habit spray for Mantis

The best spray of the bunch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level 23: 300 Units

300 Units Level 24: Galactic Protocol: Mantis Habit costume for Mantis

A cyborg style. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level 25: 300 Units

300 Units Level 26: 300 Units

300 Units Level 27: Test Elite (Alpha) nameplate This is a permanent unlock in the full game.

Test Elite (Alpha) nameplate

Keep this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level 28: 300 Units

300 Units Level 29: 300 Units

300 Units Level 30: Moonlit Witch costume for Scarlet Witch This is a permanent unlock in the full game.

Moonlit Witch costume for Scarlet Witch

An unlock to take into launch day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

