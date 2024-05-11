Galacta in Marvel Rivals
All missions and rewards in Galacta’s Quest in Marvel Rivals

Grab that Scarlet Witch skin before it's gone.
Marvel Rivals alpha test only lasts for 10 days, so players have little time to rank up and earn as many rewards as possible.

As part of an event called Galacta’s Quest, there are a couple dozen rewards to earn for players to use in the alpha, but only two of them are permanent unlocks in the full game. And you guessed it, you need to reach max level to get them both.

Here’s the list of all rewards in Marvel Rivals’ Galacta’s Quest.

All rewards in Marvel Rivals alpha test

There are 28 total rewards to earn in Galacta’s Quest, but only two of them can be kept for the full game. To unlock rewards, complete Missions in Marvel Rivals, such as Daily and Weekly Missions to earn Galacta’s Quest XP, which is denoted with the purple icon below:

You need these. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure to return to the alpha test every day and week to earn all of the possible Galacta’s Quest XP.

Galacta’s Quest rewards

  • Level one: 300 Units
  • Level two: 2099: Spider-Punk nameplate
2099 Spider-Punk nameplate in Marvel Rivals
Punk is still big in 2099. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Level three: 300 Units
  • Level four: 2099: Spider-Punk spray for Spider-Man
2099 Spider-Punk spray for Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals
Spray it like some punk graffiti. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Level five: 2099: Spider-Punk MVP for Spider-Man
2099 Spider-Punk MVP video in Marvel Rivals
This video will play if you earn MVP. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Level six: 2099: Spider-Punk costume for Spider-Man
2099 Spider-Punk costume in Marvel Rivals
A costume for Spidey. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Level seven: 300 Units
  • Level eight: Green Scar nameplate
Green Scar Hulk nameplate in Marvel Rivals
Mean and green. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Level nine: 300 Units
  • Level 10: Green Scar spray for Bruce Banner/Hulk
Green Scar spray for Hulk in Marvel Rivals
This one’s interesting. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Level 11: Green Scar emote for Bruce Banner/Hulk
  • Level 12: Green Scar costume for Bruce Banner/Hulk
Green Scar costume for Hulk in Marvel Rivals
Hulk smash in space. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Level 13: 300 Units
  • Level 14: 1872: Steam Power nameplate
Steam Power Iron Man nameplate in Marvel Rivals
Tony Stark in the 19th century. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Level 15: 300 Units
  • Level 16: 1872: Steam Power spray for Iron Man
Steam Power spray for Iron Man in Marvel Rivals
Spray it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Level 17: 1872: Steam Power MVP for Iron Man
Steam Power MVP video for Iron Man in Marvel Rivals
An awesome video. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Level 18: 1872: Steam Power costume for Iron Man
Steam Power skin for Iron Man in Marvel Rivals
Retro. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Level 19: 300 Units
  • Level 20: Galactic Protocol: Mantis Habit nameplate
Galactic Protocol Mantis nameplate in Marvel Rivals
Show off your skin with pride. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Level 21: 300 Units
  • Level 22: Galactic Protocol: Mantis Habit spray for Mantis
Galactic Protocol spray for Mantis in Marvel Rivals
The best spray of the bunch. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Level 23: 300 Units
  • Level 24: Galactic Protocol: Mantis Habit costume for Mantis
Galactic Protocol Mantis skin in Marvel Rivals
A cyborg style. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Level 25: 300 Units
  • Level 26: 300 Units
  • Level 27: Test Elite (Alpha) nameplate
    • This is a permanent unlock in the full game.
Test Elite nameplate in Marvel Rivals
Keep this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Level 28: 300 Units
  • Level 29: 300 Units
  • Level 30: Moonlit Witch costume for Scarlet Witch
    • This is a permanent unlock in the full game.
Moonlit Witch costume in Marvel Rivals
An unlock to take into launch day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

