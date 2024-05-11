All missions and rewards in Galacta’s Quest in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals alpha test only lasts for 10 days, so players have little time to rank up and earn as many rewards as possible.
As part of an event called Galacta’s Quest, there are a couple dozen rewards to earn for players to use in the alpha, but only two of them are permanent unlocks in the full game. And you guessed it, you need to reach max level to get them both.
Here’s the list of all rewards in Marvel Rivals’ Galacta’s Quest.
All rewards in Marvel Rivals alpha test
There are 28 total rewards to earn in Galacta’s Quest, but only two of them can be kept for the full game. To unlock rewards, complete Missions in Marvel Rivals, such as Daily and Weekly Missions to earn Galacta’s Quest XP, which is denoted with the purple icon below:
Make sure to return to the alpha test every day and week to earn all of the possible Galacta’s Quest XP.
Galacta’s Quest rewards
- Level one: 300 Units
- Level two: 2099: Spider-Punk nameplate
- Level three: 300 Units
- Level four: 2099: Spider-Punk spray for Spider-Man
- Level five: 2099: Spider-Punk MVP for Spider-Man
- Level six: 2099: Spider-Punk costume for Spider-Man
- Level seven: 300 Units
- Level eight: Green Scar nameplate
- Level nine: 300 Units
- Level 10: Green Scar spray for Bruce Banner/Hulk
- Level 11: Green Scar emote for Bruce Banner/Hulk
- Level 12: Green Scar costume for Bruce Banner/Hulk
- Level 13: 300 Units
- Level 14: 1872: Steam Power nameplate
- Level 15: 300 Units
- Level 16: 1872: Steam Power spray for Iron Man
- Level 17: 1872: Steam Power MVP for Iron Man
- Level 18: 1872: Steam Power costume for Iron Man
- Level 19: 300 Units
- Level 20: Galactic Protocol: Mantis Habit nameplate
- Level 21: 300 Units
- Level 22: Galactic Protocol: Mantis Habit spray for Mantis
- Level 23: 300 Units
- Level 24: Galactic Protocol: Mantis Habit costume for Mantis
- Level 25: 300 Units
- Level 26: 300 Units
- Level 27: Test Elite (Alpha) nameplate
- This is a permanent unlock in the full game.
- Level 28: 300 Units
- Level 29: 300 Units
- Level 30: Moonlit Witch costume for Scarlet Witch
- This is a permanent unlock in the full game.