How to unlock Scarlet Witch’s Moonlit Witch skin in Marvel Rivals alpha test

Getting your hands on Scarlet Witch’s Moonlit Witch skin is worth the hustle in the Marvel Rivals closed alpha test because it will become a permanent addition to your arsenal when the game makes its official launch.

Recommended Videos

Marvel Rivals currently has only one cosmetic per superhero, with each taking inspiration from their alternative universes or time periods and looks distinctly different from the superhero’s base variant. The developers should add more cosmetics to your favorite superheroes after the game’s release.

But there is nothing like having a free cosmetic even before its release. So, if you’ve made it into the Marvel Rivals closed alpha, here’s how to unlock Scarlet Witch’s Moonlit Witch skin.

Marvel Rivals Galacta’s Quest: Scarlet Witch’s Moonlit Witch skin and other rewards

Galacta’s Quest is the first event in Marvel Rivals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Scarlet Witch Moonlit Witch skin in Marvel Rivals, you’ll need to complete a few daily missions which can be done by playing the game. After you log into the game, head to the Season tab to find the Galacta’s Quest, which has 30 levels of rewards waiting for you.

The rewards range from Spiderman, Hulk, and Ironman costumes to MVP emotes, nameplates, and sprays. While most of these rewards wouldn’t carry over to your account during the game’s release, the Scarlet Witch’s Moonlit Witch skin and the test elite (alpha) nameplate are permanent additions.

To get your hands on Scarlet Witch’s Moonlit Witch skin, you will need to complete several missions by logging in every day for the next ten days. These challenges are divided into daily challenges of winning a match, dealing damage, and more, but these get refreshed daily, so make sure to complete them to earn Galacta’s Quest XP and level up.

Weekly quests are to rack up kills, and things will take you time, but since the test runs for ten days, this will also get refreshed soon, so make sure you complete it quickly. The last type is repetable missions but they don’t help you progress towards your Galacta’s quest.

This goes hard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve gained enough XP, you’ll unlock the test elite (alpha) nameplate on level 27 and Scarlet Witch’s Moonlit Witch skin on the final level 30. The Galacta’s Quests run until May 21, 1:59 am (CT), so make sure you complete them.

Now, it’s time to make the dream team with team-up abilities in Marvel Rivals!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more