Loki statue in Marvel Rivals' Yggsgard map
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Marvel

How to get access to the Marvel Rivals closed alpha test

Let me in!
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: May 10, 2024 09:06 pm

The Marvel Rivals closed alpha test is live as of May 10, prompting thousands of wanting players to check their inboxes to see if they got access.

Recommended Videos

Whenever any highly anticipated game enters a closed early access period, those looking on the outside will often go on a wild goose chase searching for codes, keys, Twitch drops, or giveaways as a means to get in. NetEase announced it would only send access to about 30,000 players, but there’s more than one way in.

None of these methods are fully guaranteed, but here are some potential ways to get access to the Marvel Rivals closed alpha test.

How to get a Marvel Rivals closed alpha key

A screenshot of the Marvel Rivals player menu.
You can earn an invite code by playing the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Officially qualify via sign-ups

Most players were invited directly by the developers via the official sign-up email, but if you’re searching for ways to get in, you probably didn’t get an official key from NetEase. However, you should check your spam folder or your Promotions tab if you use Gmail as your invite to the closed alpha might be in there.

Get invited by a friend who has reached level six

One surefire but limited way to get into the Marvel Rivals closed alpha is to get a key sent to you by a friend. By meeting specific milestones on the Event page, players can earn additional codes that can be sent to their friends.

Once a player hits level six, they can snag an extra invite code from the event page. However, there’s a daily quota for the amount of extra invite codes that can be given out. This daily quota resets every day at 7pm CT.

Get lucky with a giveaway from a content creator

Across social media, there are certainly numerous giveaways with prizes that include one or multiple codes. If you join the Marvel Rivals official Discord server, they host giveaways there.

Just a day before the start of the closed alpha, NetEase Games and Marvel announced that 5,000 keys for the closed alpha test will be given away through content creators, with the creators with more viewers and hours watched receiving more keys to give away. The codes will be “dispatched to content creator’s live rooms,” so you’ll need to be in the streamer’s chat room to get a key, but it’s not guaranteed that every streamer playing the game will have keys to give away.

We’ll keep you posted if any other methods for Marvel Rivals sign-ups pop up!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Marvel’s Overwatch-like hero shooter finally initiates first alpha test
Star Lord, Mantis, Storm, and other Marvel Rivals characters jumping out of the skyscraper window
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Marvel’s Overwatch-like hero shooter finally initiates first alpha test
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 10, 2024
Read Article Marvel Rivals’ environmental destruction lets players ‘open new pathways’ to give ‘a leg up’ mid-match
Marvel Rivals team fight multiple heroes battling each other (UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL MARCH 27 10AM CT)
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Marvel Rivals’ environmental destruction lets players ‘open new pathways’ to give ‘a leg up’ mid-match
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 10, 2024
Read Article Marvel Snap players fed up with ‘overpriced’ game, being ‘squeezed for resources et every corner’
Marvel Snap Hellfire Gala season, featuring Sebastian Shaw, Blob, Selene, and Havok
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
Marvel Snap players fed up with ‘overpriced’ game, being ‘squeezed for resources et every corner’
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Marvel’s Overwatch-like hero shooter finally initiates first alpha test
Star Lord, Mantis, Storm, and other Marvel Rivals characters jumping out of the skyscraper window
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Marvel’s Overwatch-like hero shooter finally initiates first alpha test
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 10, 2024
Read Article Marvel Rivals’ environmental destruction lets players ‘open new pathways’ to give ‘a leg up’ mid-match
Marvel Rivals team fight multiple heroes battling each other (UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL MARCH 27 10AM CT)
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Marvel Rivals’ environmental destruction lets players ‘open new pathways’ to give ‘a leg up’ mid-match
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 10, 2024
Read Article Marvel Snap players fed up with ‘overpriced’ game, being ‘squeezed for resources et every corner’
Marvel Snap Hellfire Gala season, featuring Sebastian Shaw, Blob, Selene, and Havok
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
Marvel Snap players fed up with ‘overpriced’ game, being ‘squeezed for resources et every corner’
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 10, 2024
Author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.