Marvel Rivals giving away 5,000 alpha keys with content creators—but only if certain goals are reached

If you’re staring at your email inbox hoping for a Marvel Rivals alpha key to arrive, it may be time to stare at a Twitch chat soon instead.

Recommended Videos

NetEase Games and Marvel announced today that 5,000 keys for the closed alpha test will be given away through content creators—and the number of keys that are shared per creator will be impacted by certain parameters.

Will you don the Iron Man armor? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Found on Twitch and YouTube, the streamers run the gamut of communities, such as games like Marvel Snap, Overwatch, variety, and everything in between. But those who pull in the most viewers and stream the longest will be rewarded the most.

Those who accumulate the most watch hours and average viewers will get the most keys, as will those who stream the longest, with different incentives for different milestones, such as averaging over 800 viewers netting their chat 15 keys. Those who stream over 24 hours will earn 10 keys.

The codes will be “dispatched to content creator’s live rooms,” meaning players will likely have to keep an eye on the chat rooms of over 200 different streamers and hope for the best to try and snag access.

NetEase and Marvel have been rolling out alpha keys to the email addresses of players who signed up for the Marvel Rivals test over the past few months, but only 30,000 of them will be sent out when the rollout is finished. These extra 5,000 keys are in addition to those.

The alpha will include 19 playable heroes, including Spider-Man, Hulk, Iron Man, Hela, and many others. But 20 additional heroes were found in a data mine, teasing an expansive future for the six-vs-six hero shooter.

Marvel Rivals’ closed alpha test begins tomorrow, May 10 at 7pm CT and will run until May 20.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more