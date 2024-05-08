Marvel Rivals datamine teases 20 unannounced characters, including multiple Avengers and X-Men

Marvel Rivals’ closed alpha test will include 19 playable characters, but a datamine of the game’s files has revealed even more potentially to come—and the list is quite exciting.

The datamined list is a who’s who of Marvel heroes and villains including those in the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four, with some fun new additions that deserve their time in the mainstream spotlight, like Jeff the Baby Land Shark and Squirrel Girl, according to the leaks.

This roster should grow soon. Image by Marvel

One of Spider-Man’s ultimate villains (yet also sometimes ally), Venom, is on the list, as is the vampire-slayer Blade, a different version of Iron Fist, and Moon Knight, made famous by Oscar Isaac in the Disney Plus series.

The list also includes two new X-Men characters in Wolverine and Psylocke, all four members of the Fantastic Four, and Marvel mainstays Captain America, Thor, Hawkeye, and Black Widow.

The characters found in the files may be months or years away from releasing, or they could be scrapped entirely, as is the nature of datamines. The info found in the alpha files also includes several new potential map names, including Krakoa, The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, Klyntar, and Hydra Erebus Base.

Here’s the full list of references to characters that were found in the files and are unconfirmed as of yet, according to what’s been leaked.

Marvel Rivals data mined characters

This roster could get huge. Image via NetEase Games

Adam Warlock

Black Widow

Blade

Captain America

Cloak & Dagger

Hawkeye

Human Torch

Invisible Woman

Iron Fist (Lin Lie)

Jeff the Landshark

Moon Knight

Mr. Fantastic

Psylocke

Squirrel Girl

The Thing

Thor

Ultron

Venom

Winter Soldier

Wolverine

The Marvel Rivals closed alpha test begins on May 10 at 7pm CT with plenty of other characters to try out and enjoy, like the Asgardian gods Loki and Hela.

