How to get Lord in Marvel Rivals

Push for the top.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Jan 16, 2025 04:42 am

Marvel Rivals provides plenty to get to grips with, and each character has unique rewards to unlock by maximizing Hero Proficiency. If you want to know how to reach the elusive Lord level, we’ve got the details you need.

With a stacked roster of characters, Marvel Rivals offers a wealth of options for play styles and features some of the most recognizable names from Marvel’s illustrious history. For those wanting to flaunt their skills with a character, Hero Proficiency rewards let you do just that.

Lord is currently the highest rank of Hero Proficiency available in Marvel Rivals, rewarding those that achieve the level with an exclusive hero avatar to display in every lobby they use—and we can guide you to that level.

How to reach Lord Hero Proficiency in Marvel Rivals

An image showing the Hero Proficiency levels for Cloak & Dagger in Marvel Rivals.
Grind time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lord Hero Proficiency level is achieved by completing challenges for specific characters to earn points, subsequently increasing your level on that character. All challenges are repeatable and refresh once completed, providing a never-ending supply of points.

Challenges vary from each character, although every character has a challenge for playing 60 minutes with them. Other challenges vary based on class and role, including dealing damage, healing teammates, and using specific skills.

Lord is the highest rank of Hero Proficiency available in Marvel Rivals after Agent, Knight, Captain, and Centurion. Every character starts at Agent level, with no specific reward for that rank.

The points required to reach each level increase each time, with each stage providing the rewards listed below.

Hero ProficiencyPoints requiredReward
AgentN/AN/A
Knight500Character Spray
Captain1200Deluxe Character KO Prompt
Centurion200Deluxe II Character KO Prompt
Lord2400Avatar

Lord is the maximum level of Hero Proficiency available in Marvel Rivals, but the feature could be expanded to provide more exclusive rewards. If that happens, we’ll update this article with any additional details you need!

