New Marvel Rivals trailer shows off trickster god Loki’s magical moveset

Ready to get devious? Marvel Rivals has released a new trailer today, a character spotlight for none other than the villainous trickster god Loki.

Recommended Videos

The short video shows off gameplay from Loki’s perspective, teasing his abilities and kit. But the description of the video also teases some more of the lore about Loki and what he’s done to the game’s universe.

An excellent design. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“His mystic illusions and shapeshifting power make him a devious Strategist,” the description reads. “However, it seems that the God of Mischief is far from satisfied. Even though he banished his elder brother and seized Yggsgard’s throne, the power-hungry King now sets his sight on every timeline!”

The god uses his staff as his main source of damage, firing magical bursts at foes from afar as a ranged Strategist. Loki is also able to project a copy of himself at range and then teleport to it with one ability. Another ability shows him leaving a projection behind and cloaking as he escapes, so he’ll definitely be a bit of a pain to deal with.

As a Strategist, which is likely considered Marvel Rivals’ support class, Loki also has a ranged AoE heal ability, which he used to heal up his teammates at about 23 seconds in the video below. It’s a powerful ability but has a long cooldown of 25 seconds, which obviously may change between now and launch.

As for his ultimate ability, Loki transforms himself into an enemy hero, extremely similar to the ult of Echo in Overwatch 2, which this game will undoubtedly be linked to forever thanks to its inclusion in the hero shooter genre and other similarities.

The video is also our first truly extended look at Marvel Rivals gameplay, and it’s looking promising, albeit a bit hectic, as hero shooters are known to be. If it can truly capture the Marvel spirit of its heroes, locations, and charm, then NetEase may have a hit on its hands.

The end of the video is also quite important: It reveals that the game’s closed alpha test will begin in just a few weeks on May 10, so players looking to gain access should sign up for it while they still can.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more