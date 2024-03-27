Marvel Rivals closed alpha: Release date, how to sign up, and more

After plenty of rumors and speculation, Marvel has unveiled its upcoming six-vs-six superhero team-based PvP shooter, Marvel Rivals. The game has garnered a ton of attention from the video game community and has fans excited for the upcoming closed alpha.

Recommended Videos

The closed alpha will give players a chance to dive right into the game’s varied roster and unique gameplay, giving Marvel aficionados and team-based shooter enthusiasts a taste of what’s to come. Although there isn’t a strict release date yet, this closed alpha should help build even more hype for the title, while also giving the developers some time to fix any lingering bugs that are found.

From the planned first closed alpha date to how to sign up, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming testing period for Marvel Rivals happening later this year.

When is the Marvel Rivals closed alpha?

According to the opening gameplay trailer, the first Marvel Rivals closed alpha will be happening in May 2024. There isn’t a full-fledged release date just yet, but any players who wish to participate in the testing should start to sign up for the alpha as soon as possible.

Since it’s a closed alpha, there will most likely be a limited number of spots for players to take, so sign up while you still can. Some players will also be glad to know that Marvel Rivals will be available on Steam, making it very easy for most fans to download and try out.

Where to sign up for Marvel Rivals closed alpha

Prospective testers can sign up for the Marvel Rivals closed alpha on the game’s official website, where you’ll be led to a form you need to fill out. You’ll need to give your email, your region, the game genres you play the most, and which first-person shooter game you’ve played ranked on the most before you’re officially set for choosing. Additionally, you can add the game to your wishlist on Steam.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more