Marvel Rivals officially unveils Yggsgard map after accidental debut last week

Gamers excited for the upcoming Overwatch-like, team-based, comic book shooter Marvel Rivals got a nice surprise this morning with an official reveal of the game’s first map.

After unintentionally posting a video for it last week, Marvel Rivals debuted a teaser video for Yggsgard on April 12. The location is a hybrid of Thor’s homeworld Asgard and Yggdrasill, the world tree. It’s also what devs describe as “the first of many worlds across these new timelines.”

It’s a stunning arena. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“After the Timestream Entanglement, Asgard, the Golden Realm, fused with Yggdrasill, the World Tree that connects all of the Ten Realms,” the reveal said. “All of its gleaming glory now flourishes with otherworldly flora. However, beneath this branch-knitted veil, Loki, the cunning god of mischief, has used his tricks and schemes, to seize control and build his new kingdom: Yggsgard.”

The location was first shown in Marvel Rivals’ debut trailer in March, but today’s new teaser video shows off more of its areas, and it’s just plain gorgeous. Asgard’s gold-laden halls of royalty with Yggdrasill as a glorious backdrop makes for an incredible map to fight on.

The “Timestream Entanglement” aspect of Marvel Rivals’ story makes for an interesting prospect for future maps. The idea of combining different locations from within the Marvel universe makes a massive list of possible map locales even larger.

Marvel Rivals already boasts a large assortment of Marvel characters, which will likely only grow over time with more new heroes and villains in the free-to-play third-person shooter title. As of now, the game is only confirmed for PC release, but a potential hint towards console availability was recently teased.

Yggdrasill makes for a beautiful backdrop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Marvel Rivals will host a closed alpha test next month, and sign-ups can be done on the game’s official website.

