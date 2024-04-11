Marvel Rivals accidentally teases PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release

Marvel Rivsls has seemingly teased that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game are in the works—albeit accidentally.

The six-vs-six shooter was revealed on March 27, showing off plenty of characters and exciting gameplay. But there was disappointment for console players because Marvel Rivals was only announced for PC.

Hype levels rising. Image via NetEase Games

It would have been a huge surprise if Marvel Rivals was to be a PC-exclusive title, and it appears the cat is out of the bag. Eagle-eyed fans dug out a significant teaser from the game’s official webpage.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), @_Dreamzgaming declared they had “found some hidden code” that included the PS5 and Xbox logos, which, once activated, appeared on the main webpage.

The reveal was later collaborated by reliable leaker Miller Ross. An update on April 11 showed that NetEase had replaced the PNG files of both logos with the game logos but, intriguingly, didn’t delete them outright.

While NetEase has moved to rectify its apparent mistake, the evidence remains there for all to see as DreamzGaming has archived the webpage and the images he uncovered to prove his findings.

It’s not the first time NetEase has accidentally unveiled news regarding Marvel Rivals after a video of a new map and teaser for a major villain did the rounds.

It certainly seems likely that Marvel Rivals will be coming to consoles. But it remains to be seen whether the game will launch across all platforms simultaneously or whether PC will be the first in line, with console versions following at a later date.

PC players will almost certainly get the first experience of the game, however, as the closed alpha test is confirmed for the platform and taking registrations. There has been no such announcement for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S.

Hopefully, an official announcement of Marvel Rivals on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S isn’t too far away. But for now, the signs are looking pretty promising.

