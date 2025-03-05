‘Finally’: Marvel Rivals players agree skin for this hero was long overdue

Marvel Rivals developer NetEase regularly adds cosmetics to the game, but Cloak & Dagger players are in dire need of a nice skin. Thankfully, that will finally change soon.

On March 4, the developer announced that a new costume for Cloak & Dagger, Twilight Duo, will be coming to Marvel Rivals on March 7. The skin will come alongside a Venom costume named Lingering Imprint. Players on Reddit rejoiced, sharing their excitement.

Overall, Cloak & Dagger players love the new Twilight Duo look. “Finally, Cloak & Dagger have a new skin,” one player said on Reddit.. “That C&D skin is unreal. I’m really happy that there’s such frequent content that we’re spoiled for choice,” another added. “Finally Cloak gets a good skin now I can justify having a cloak skin.”

There are two other skins for Cloak & Dagger—Growth & Decay, and Lemon Lime. But they both look like the default skin but in different colors, while the upcoming Twilight Duo gives the pair new visuals, like hats and necklaces.

The Twilight Duo costume is stealing the spotlight among players so far, with the community unsure what to make of the Lingering Imprint skin for Venom. “I can’t really tell what’s going on with Venom there,” one player said.

A few players implied the skin could be a reiteration of Agent Venom, a comic book character that’s also our favorite symbiote. But it has a different host in the form of Eugene “Flash” Thompson (Peter Parker’s high school peer), while the in-game Venom host is Eddie Brock. “Agent Venom but fucked up,” one player wrote about the skin.

Both skins will be available in Marvel Rivals this Friday, March 7. We can’t wait to buy them.

