Claim this free Marvel Rivals skin before it’s too late—the clock’s ticking

Marvel Rivals has multiple cosmetics, and one will soon be unobtainable, but you can act quickly now and get it for free.

The cosmetic belongs to Iron Man in Marvel Rivals, bringing his classic Armor Model 42 into the game with the hues of black and golden. It adds a great alternative to his default skin, the iconic red and golden armor, a familiar look popular in the MCU.

Easy W. Image via NetEase

After the game was released, the developer released the code on Dec. 6: nwarh4k3xqy. You can enter it in-game to get the skin for free permanently. The dev also added a March 5 deadline for the code to expire, so this is basically your last chance to get the skin for free.

I’m close to reaching Lord by using this skin in the ranked matches and it looks amazing in the games due to its darker hues. The hero loves to poke enemies and rain down his ultimate to wipe out squads, so the skin is perfect for hiding behind trees and avoiding enemies’ eyes while performing your role efficiently as a duelist.

Apart from this skin, Tony has other paid skins such as the Superior Iron Man, which provides an icy look for just 1,400 Units in the store. If you purchased the season one battle pass, you might also have the opportunity to get Blood Edge Armor, which gives him a medieval look to the billionaire. Lastly, if you’re an MCU fan, the best Iron Man by a long shot is the Avengers: Endgame skin for him, which looks just like the films and has a custom MVP screen animation, making it worth having that skin in your inventory.

If you want to save money and get more Marvel Rivals free skins, you can read our guide here to learn all the current and expired free cosmetics in the game.

