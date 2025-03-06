Marvel Rivals just added an awesome UI upgrade showing how close you are to rewards

Marvel Rivals’ latest patch didn’t feature a long list of hero balance changes or too much new content, but it did quietly add a very solid quality-of-life change to its user interface.

I’ve never been a player who checks the Heroes page too often, but that may change now thanks to the addition of Proficiency icons on every single character there, offering information at a glance for completionists looking to rank up their favorite heroes.

Check your heroes page to see Proficiency at a glance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Marvel Rivals, Proficiency is basically your level with each character. There are five levels of Proficiency for each hero (Agent, Knight, Captain, Centurion, and Lord), all offering a unique reward as you rank up by playing every hero in the game.

Now, simply by opening the Heroes page, you can quickly scroll to see what your Proficiency level is at a glance. This will come in handy for those who are attempting to unlock the rewards for every hero, or those who like to show off how hard they’ve grinded, but regardless, it’s just a good addition to the game.

Most players know of the top rank of Lord, which rewards a unique character icon on the character select screen before each match. But the other levels also give a unique spray, and different animations that pop up when you get a kill.

Proficiency is leveled by completing different tasks as a hero in a points-based system. Points are rewarded for each hour of in-game time for a hero, and then others are role or hero-specific, such as Cloak & Dagger earning points every time they reach 42,000 healing, or achieve a total of 65 KOs and assists. Basically, the more and longer you play a hero, the higher Proficiency will level up.

Some may not notice or care about the change, but it’s minor tweaks like this over the course of a live-service game’s lifespan that take it to the next level. With each update adding slight additions like this, Marvel Rivals will only continue to improve its game and user experience over time.

