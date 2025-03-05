Players split on whether this upcoming hero is a ‘better tank’ than Mister Fantastic

Back in December 2024, 15 characters—including Deadpool, The Thing, and Human Torch—were data mined from the Marvel Rivals game files by various sources. Considering that many previously leaked characters have been added to the Marvel Rivals roster, it’s no surprise that one character is on everyone’s minds.

Expected to join Marvel Rivals in the near future, speculation is running wild about how Captain Marvel will play. While we don’t have concrete details on her class or abilities, fan discussions are already heating up, with some arguing that she could be a superior tank to Mister Fantastic.

A recent discussion on Reddit sparked debates about what kind of role Captain Marvel might take on in Marvel Rivals. Many fans are eager for a flying character who isn’t weighed down by the sluggish movement that has plagued other airborne heroes and villains (read: Magneto). “All the flying characters have terrible mobility,” one player said. “I’d hope Captain Marvel would be a hybrid where she spends most of the time on the ground but can fly.”

Others have pitched her as a high-health Vanguard who utilizes her cosmic powers for both mobility and durability. One concept detailed how she could absorb damage to increase her own survivability, similar to Wolverine, but with a tankier approach.

One particularly detailed fan theory suggests Captain Marvel could function as a DPS-Tank hybrid with two distinct modes: a free-flying ranged form and a slow-moving melee tank mode wielding the Universal Weapon. This concept, inspired by Cloak & Dagger’s gameplay, imagines Captain Marvel switching between playstyles on demand, allowing her to adapt to different combat situations.

Yeah, she could do better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mister Fantastic was introduced in Marvel Rivals at the start of season one, and while he’s classified as a tank, his playstyle is often debated. Some fans feel his damage output is solid, but that he lacks true tanking capabilities. The theory that Captain Marvel could outshine him stems from the idea that she might blend damage mitigation, flight, and adaptive survivability better than Reed Richards.

The proposed Flash Precognition passive—which would allow Captain Marvel to preemptively absorb lethal damage—could make her a highly durable frontliner, especially against single-target burst attacks. Paired with her potential Binary Form ultimate, which could temporarily increase her durability and damage output, she might offer a more fluid and aggressive alternative to traditional tanks.

In both the comics and MCU, Captain Marvel has a mix of powers that include super strength, durability, flight, and cosmic energy manipulation. Her Binary Form significantly amplifies these abilities, making her a near-invincible powerhouse capable of tearing through enemies and even entire warships. If Marvel Rivals incorporates this, she could become a tank with high burst potential, rather than a purely defensive character.

Right now, Marvel Rivals players seem split on whether Captain Marvel should lean more toward being a traditional tank, a high-mobility hybrid, or a durable damage-dealer. Her final design will depend on how NetEase chooses to balance her strengths, but given past data mines, we’ll get official confirmation soon enough.

For now, the debate continues: Will Captain Marvel be a better tank than Mister Fantastic, or will she land somewhere else in the roster’s meta?

