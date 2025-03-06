Forgot password
Heroes face off in a Marvel Rivals battle.
Image via NetEase
Category:
Marvel

Marvel Rivals players agree these heroes are in the perfect spot

No need for nerfs or buffs.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|

Published: Mar 6, 2025 05:56 pm

Having a balanced match can be a challenge in Marvel Rivals when there’s 37 characters all with vastly different skills and stats. But when asked about which hero is already at the perfect spot and doesn’t need any nerfs, there were a few characters players praised.

Loki was by far the most upvoted in a Reddit thread, followed by the Invisible Woman, Doctor Strange, Thor, Psylock, and the Punisher. You’ll also see other Marvel Rivals names like The Thing, Magneto, Rocket, Mantis, Starlord, and Peni being mentioned in the Reddit post, although they wasn’t as strong agreement on that second group.

Several characters with flying/floating abilities in Marvel Rivals, while Hawkeye leans out of a window.
Well-balanced heroes can be strong. Image via NetEase

The two Strategists were a consensus among players. Loki has been a favorite since the game’s launch and remains one. His clones can heal and deal a lot of damage when well-placed, but he can easily be countered by the other team by getting rid of the clones. Meanwhile, Sue Richards, also known as Invisible Woman, is considered the best Strategist in the game right now. She can heal a lot, and her Team-up with The Thing gives her high survivability—but her invisibility won’t keep her from direct attacks.

Representing the Vangards, Doctor Strange is one of the best tanks in the roster, with a sturdy shield that can even stop ultimate attacks, but if you destroy his shield or flank him, he can be countered and dealt with. Thor is currently in the S tier of Vanguards and saw a redemption when the game released. His massive health can make him a problem for the enemies, but he is weak to long-range attacks.

Lastly, Psylocke can deal a lot of damage if played well and is a great dive hero, but even if her ultimate attack looks overwhelming at first, a team can counter her if they stay well coordinated, and being a melee character with low health, a Psylocke player player can’t risk too much. On the other hand, the Punisher is an easy character to play with a straightforward kit that works well on all fronts, but he can be slow, weak to divers, and needs to be well-positioned.

Marvel Rivals seems to have found that sweet spot with some of these well-balanced heroes. It can take some time, nerfs, and buffs before heroes reach that spot, but players agree that most heroes in the game don’t need nerfs. Not needing nerfs doesn’t mean the character is overpowered; on the contrary. Heroes need to be strong but also have to be countered by other heores to be balanced.

