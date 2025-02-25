Marvel Rivals players unanimously agree this healer is the strongest right now

Healers are the backbone of any Marvel Rivals squad and ensure that allies stay safe from danger. While there is a wide variety of superheroes, one Strategist is becoming a meta pick.

Marvel Rivals players agree that Susan Richards is the best Strategist in the game right now. “Invisible woman due to versatility, team up and anti-dive pros. She’s pretty much perfect tbh,” one player said, showing the healer’s powers across the ranks.

This team-up by Invisible Woman makes her one of the best ones in the meta. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to the official Marvel Rivals data, Invisible Women has the second-highest pick rate, just behind Cloak & Dagger at 18.12 percent, and a win rate of over 50 percent. She has the Fantasti-Force team-up ability, which lets her buff three superheroes: The Thing, Mister Fantastic, and Human Torch. She gives them an extra ability to covert their damage to shields temporarily, making them easily win those clutch fights.

As the Fantastic Four members have two duelists and a tank now, having Invisible Women in your team comps is a no-brainer to help these superheroes perform their absolute best. Many healers struggle to dive enemy superheroes like Iron Fist, Spiderman, and Black Panther, but Susan Richards doesn’t. She has the Veiled Step ability, which makes it easier to become invisible and take down enemy heroes while being untouchable in the backline.

Her ultimate is a great tool to protect her team and even hold sites when you’re about to lose a point. It makes your team invisible and gains rapid heal, essentially a free trip back from the spawn.

Despite being strong, Invisible Women also has clear weaknesses like the lack of self-healing and even her short-range healing, which makes it harder for her to heal aerial superheroes from a distance to make a difference in teamfights. She must rely on another healer, such as Cloak & Dagger or Luna Snow, to keep her alive and the team healthy to make her life easier.

She’s a well-rounded healer who excels under the right conditions. Remix by Dot Esports

Being a Strategist is already tough, but Susan Richards makes it easier with her ability to protect the team and damage enemies. She can use her psionic push to get enemies out of the map and get easy kills. She can also pull enemies into her team to separate them from their healers and make it easy to lock down priority targets.

As she has clear strengths and weaknesses, the right player should use her utilities to shake up matches and heal their allies while leaving the rest to another healer. As for NetEase, she’s fairly balanced well compared to other healers, making it easier for players to learn her kit and get more placement points to rank better in their competitive matches.

