A Marvel Rivals Loki main made a PowerPoint presentation to explain his kit, and fans are in love

How far would you go to help Marvel Rivals players master your favorite hero? For one dedicated Loki main, the answer was a full PowerPoint presentation—breaking down his clone’s positioning, and the community absolutely loves it.

In a Reddit thread, a Marvel Rivals player submitted a “Loki Clone positioning 101” PowerPoint presentation, where Loki himself goes over multiple important parts in his kit. Starting with factors like the clone’s map positioning, situations, map state, and even counters to the anti-hero.

With a four-star difficulty rating, Loki is easily one of the hardest characters to master in Marvel Rivals. The God of Mischief’s core mechanic involves using his clones to heal allies and rain down firepower on the enemies. He can also swap to his clones, which makes him extremely slippery to nail down in a chaotic teamfight. Loki’s clones are a vital part of his kit, and their positioning is one of the things that you’ll need to master to play him to his full potential.

While the game gives you the tutorial to deploy his clones, it hardly teaches you anything about positioning and other important details, which you can only learn by playing the champion.

Using the PowerPoint presentation, the player goes over the basics of placing the clones and keeping one aside for healing teammates or making a quick escape. He also recommends using invisibility to set the first clone as it helps to conserve a clone.

At any time, Loki can place up to two clones and their positioning helps you achieve different goals in the match. The poster goes over four types of clone positions—Firing squad, Triangle formation, Straight line, and High ground—in detail, helping their fellow players understand these clone placements and how they can help in different game states.

The presentation also lists dos and don’ts for the players, with the latter part going over silly mistakes from placing the clones in the enemy’s vision or predictable places to just spamming the ability with no plan or forethought.

Lastly, the creator also mentions the counters to Loki, such as Moon Knight, who can use his ankh to bounce his attack between the clones. There is also the threat of Winter Soldier resetting his ultimate by killing the clones, and even some divers like Spider-Man and Venom taking them out from the high ground.

“This was a fun and really insightful read, good job Loki,” said a player who benefited from his insights. The user claimed that they made it for their “co-worker,” who struggled with the antihero, making him post it on Reddit to see if would blow up.

Others added, “Amazing presentation my fellow Loki,” to which multiple comments flocked under it with positive responses, each ending with the word Loki to showcase the clones of the Asgardian King.

