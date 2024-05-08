Marvel Rivals shows off Hela’s kit ahead of upcoming closed alpha test this weekend

The Asgardian Goddess of Death is set to arrive in the Marvel Rivals’ closed alpha test in a few days, and NetEase Games has revealed the Duelist’s abilities in the game’s latest reveal trailer.

Recommended Videos

Outside of her awesome design, Hela also looks like a powerful character when it comes to the game’s Duelist role, which is built and centered around dealing damage. And it looks like she’ll be bringing the DPS in droves.

Her design isn’t the only thing that stuns. Screenshot by Dot Esports via IGN

The short video released this morning shows Hela’s gameplay in action, featuring her throwing her trademark daggers as her primary fire, with an alternate fire that launches a volley all at once to deal damage to enemies at range.

Hela can also morph into one of Odin’s ravens to fly up into the air and then float downward, dealing damage from above. She’s even able to launch an orb at the ground that does some area damage.

In her ultimate ability, Hela levitates and looks down on the battlefield, launching bigger damage orbs that are shown on the ground with an indicator. She’s able to throw four of these orbs at the ground, and it looks like they deal massive damage to the enemies standing within their vicinity as they explode.

Hela looks like an intimidating force in Marvel Rivals, the six-vs-six third-person shooter that combines the Marvel universe of heroes and locations with the gameplay style of hero shooters like Overwatch.

The previous character trailer for the game showed off Loki, a fellow Asgardian god who is a Strategist character, similar to the support role in other games.

Players can get their hands on Hela and her daggers of death if they’re granted access to the closed alpha test for Marvel Rivals, which begins on May 10 at 7pm CT.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more