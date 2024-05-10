When is the next Marvel Rivals Alpha or beta test?

Marvel Rivals is a heroic attempt to bring together some of the all-time great comic book characters of our time, and to get the shooter battle ready, alpha and beta tests will come to the rescue.

It seems like such a simple concept, but Marvel Rivals is a six-vs-six shooter featuring superheroes—and that’s awesome. We already know many of the confirmed characters, and there’s also a cheeky datamine of unannounced characters revealing a ton of other potential heroes flying into the action.

Many of these will feature in the first Marvel Rivals alpha, and we’re here to look at everything we know about the next Marvel Rivals test—and beyond.

Next Marvel Rivals alpha beta date

Plug and play. Image via NetEase and Marvel

The next Marvel Rivals alpha or beta test drops on May 10, and the first public gameplay will get underway from 7pm CT.

The first Marvel Rivals alpha test signals the debut of testing. We will get to see how it plays, if any bugs need to be Iron Manned out, and if heroes need tweaks and balances.

We also know it won’t be a standard weekend-long alpha test either. The first alpha will get 10 full days for players to try out the chaos and Carnage (don’t think he’s in it just yet) of Marvel Rivals. After this, we expect there will be plenty of residual handiwork for developer NetEase to clear up after the conclusion of the closed alpha end date.

There’s no word on what NetEase has planned for the next alpha, and it may even end up moving into a more advanced beta stage. This would mean even more players and the possibility of it being an open beta for more players to try out.

Keep coming back as we will continue to bring the latest and greatest superhero fighting news regarding Marvel Rivals. Also, check out if it’s coming to console and all the confirmed maps so far.

