A promotional image showing Asgard in Marvel Rivals.
Image via NetEase
Category:
Marvel

When is the next Marvel Rivals Alpha or beta test?

Heroes, prepare.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: May 10, 2024 08:36 am

Marvel Rivals is a heroic attempt to bring together some of the all-time great comic book characters of our time, and to get the shooter battle ready, alpha and beta tests will come to the rescue.

Recommended Videos

It seems like such a simple concept, but Marvel Rivals is a six-vs-six shooter featuring superheroes—and that’s awesome. We already know many of the confirmed characters, and there’s also a cheeky datamine of unannounced characters revealing a ton of other potential heroes flying into the action.

Many of these will feature in the first Marvel Rivals alpha, and we’re here to look at everything we know about the next Marvel Rivals test—and beyond.

Next Marvel Rivals alpha beta date

Magik and Black Panther in Marvel Rivals.
Plug and play. Image via NetEase and Marvel

The next Marvel Rivals alpha or beta test drops on May 10, and the first public gameplay will get underway from 7pm CT.

The first Marvel Rivals alpha test signals the debut of testing. We will get to see how it plays, if any bugs need to be Iron Manned out, and if heroes need tweaks and balances.

We also know it won’t be a standard weekend-long alpha test either. The first alpha will get 10 full days for players to try out the chaos and Carnage (don’t think he’s in it just yet) of Marvel Rivals. After this, we expect there will be plenty of residual handiwork for developer NetEase to clear up after the conclusion of the closed alpha end date.

There’s no word on what NetEase has planned for the next alpha, and it may even end up moving into a more advanced beta stage. This would mean even more players and the possibility of it being an open beta for more players to try out.

Keep coming back as we will continue to bring the latest and greatest superhero fighting news regarding Marvel Rivals. Also, check out if it’s coming to console and all the confirmed maps so far.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Marvel Rivals coming to console? All platforms explained
Image of several heroes in Marvel Rivals standing on the bridge to Asgard.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Is Marvel Rivals coming to console? All platforms explained
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others May 9, 2024
Read Article Ultron receives big buff, Darkhawk nerfed in Marvel Snap’s latest balance patch
Three women in armor. One with wings, one wearing a headpiece, and another wearing leather in Marvel Snap
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
Ultron receives big buff, Darkhawk nerfed in Marvel Snap’s latest balance patch
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Player vs. credit card’: Marvel Snap community isn’t thrilled about greedy new feature
Marvel Snap emote artwork 2024
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
‘Player vs. credit card’: Marvel Snap community isn’t thrilled about greedy new feature
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Marvel Rivals coming to console? All platforms explained
Image of several heroes in Marvel Rivals standing on the bridge to Asgard.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Is Marvel Rivals coming to console? All platforms explained
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others May 9, 2024
Read Article Ultron receives big buff, Darkhawk nerfed in Marvel Snap’s latest balance patch
Three women in armor. One with wings, one wearing a headpiece, and another wearing leather in Marvel Snap
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
Ultron receives big buff, Darkhawk nerfed in Marvel Snap’s latest balance patch
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Player vs. credit card’: Marvel Snap community isn’t thrilled about greedy new feature
Marvel Snap emote artwork 2024
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
‘Player vs. credit card’: Marvel Snap community isn’t thrilled about greedy new feature
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 9, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.