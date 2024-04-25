Marvel Rivals closed alpha release countdown: Exact start time and date

The level of excitement for Marvel Rivals is escalating daily, and if you can’t wait to try it firsthand, the closed alpha is your first big chance. Let’s see its exact start time and countdown to its release.

After rumors and speculation, the Marvel Rivals announcement trailer dropped on March 27, leaving the gaming community giddy. A 6v6 shooter featuring an all-star cast of Marvel‘s finest is a dream come true.

We already know confirmed characters, maps, platforms, and Marvel Rivals‘ free-to-play status. More importantly, developer NetEase revealed that Marvel Rivals is getting a closed alpha to test the waters and ensure our world can handle the might of umpteen superheroes.

Marvel Rivals closed alpha release time and date

A trust test awaits. Image via NetEase Games.

The Marvel Rivals closed alpha begins on May 10, 2024, and it looks like it will be a typical midnight local release—meaning a midnight start time for everyone.

Now, as the closed alpha is still a few weeks away yet, there’s every chance the developer will announce a more specific start time. Until then, we will go on the basis that the Marvel Rivals closed alpha begins at midnight on May 10.

While not clearly stated, like most betas, we expect this to be a weekend trial. So, if you are lucky enough to get into the beta, make the most of it!

If you want a visual indicator of what this looks like, here’s a second-by-second countdown until the Marvel Rivals closed alpha begins, with this countdown set to midnight Central Time on May 10.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 2 : 0 : 1 5 : 4 7 : 3 6

Keep checking back for updates on the Marvel Rivals closed alpha, as alterations could occur at any point. Until then, let’s look at what the main Marvel Rivals’ release date could be.

