Playable heroes in Marvel Rivals drawn cartoonishly.
Image via NetEase
Category:
Marvel

Marvel Rivals closed alpha release countdown: Exact start time and date

A heroic alpha test.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 07:37 am

The level of excitement for Marvel Rivals is escalating daily, and if you can’t wait to try it firsthand, the closed alpha is your first big chance. Let’s see its exact start time and countdown to its release.

Recommended Videos

After rumors and speculation, the Marvel Rivals announcement trailer dropped on March 27, leaving the gaming community giddy. A 6v6 shooter featuring an all-star cast of Marvel‘s finest is a dream come true.

We already know confirmed charactersmapsplatforms, and Marvel Rivals‘ free-to-play status. More importantly, developer NetEase revealed that Marvel Rivals is getting a closed alpha to test the waters and ensure our world can handle the might of umpteen superheroes.

Marvel Rivals closed alpha release time and date

An image of Storm, Magneto, The Punisher, Star-Lord, Mantis and Scarlet Witch from the Marvel Rivals trailer
A trust test awaits. Image via NetEase Games.

The Marvel Rivals closed alpha begins on May 10, 2024, and it looks like it will be a typical midnight local release—meaning a midnight start time for everyone.

Now, as the closed alpha is still a few weeks away yet, there’s every chance the developer will announce a more specific start time. Until then, we will go on the basis that the Marvel Rivals closed alpha begins at midnight on May 10.

While not clearly stated, like most betas, we expect this to be a weekend trial. So, if you are lucky enough to get into the beta, make the most of it!

If you want a visual indicator of what this looks like, here’s a second-by-second countdown until the Marvel Rivals closed alpha begins, with this countdown set to midnight Central Time on May 10.

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
2
:
0
:
1
5
:
4
7
:
3
6

Keep checking back for updates on the Marvel Rivals closed alpha, as alterations could occur at any point. Until then, let’s look at what the main  Marvel Rivals’ release date could be.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article These are the best meta Marvel Snap decks for April 2024
Marvel Snap Planet Hulk season art.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
These are the best meta Marvel Snap decks for April 2024
David Gealogo David Gealogo Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Marvel Snap’s new Series 5 card will likely bring ‘junk’ decks to forefront of meta
Marvel Snap 3099 villains, looking menacing.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
Marvel Snap’s new Series 5 card will likely bring ‘junk’ decks to forefront of meta
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Marvel Rivals sneaks closed alpha release date into latest character spotlight
An image of Storm, Magneto, The Punisher, Star-Lord, Mantis and Scarlet Witch from the Marvel Rivals trailer
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Marvel Rivals sneaks closed alpha release date into latest character spotlight
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article These are the best meta Marvel Snap decks for April 2024
Marvel Snap Planet Hulk season art.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
These are the best meta Marvel Snap decks for April 2024
David Gealogo David Gealogo Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Marvel Snap’s new Series 5 card will likely bring ‘junk’ decks to forefront of meta
Marvel Snap 3099 villains, looking menacing.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TCG
TCG
Marvel Snap’s new Series 5 card will likely bring ‘junk’ decks to forefront of meta
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Marvel Rivals sneaks closed alpha release date into latest character spotlight
An image of Storm, Magneto, The Punisher, Star-Lord, Mantis and Scarlet Witch from the Marvel Rivals trailer
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Marvel Rivals sneaks closed alpha release date into latest character spotlight
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 23, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.