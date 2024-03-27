When does Marvel Rivals release?

Marvel Rivals is the recently announced six-on-six hero shooter from Marvel and NetEase Games. This free-to-play PC exclusive features a wide array of characters from the Marvel universe, and fans are already clamoring for a release date.

The official trailer announcing Marvel Rivals dropped March 27, showing the first glimpses of gameplay as well as the hero lineup. Like Overwatch, Marvel Rivals seems to be a third-person shooter with objective-based gameplay. If you can’t wait to jump into Marvel Rivals, here’s everything we currently know about the upcoming game’s release date.

When does Marvel Rivals launch?

The closed alpha tests in May 2024 will be our first look at the gameplay. Image by Marvel

At the time of writing, Marvel Rivals does not have an official release date, but the March 27 announcement trailer confirms a closed alpha test will begin sometime in May 2024. The exact start date isn’t known yet, but you can sign up for testing now.

Marvel Rivals lets players become their favorite heroes and villains from the Marvel Universe. The exact lineup isn’t confirmed yet, but the announcement trailer shows eighteen total characters: Groot, Hulk, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Mantis, Magneto, Spider-Man, Magik, Luna Snow, Loki, Star-Lord, The Punisher, Storm, Rocket Raccoon, Scarlet Witch, Peni Parker, and Namor.

If Marvel Rivals styles itself like other hero-based six-on-six shooters, we can likely expect more heroes and villains to join the developing roster. Not only do the characters have unique abilities, but the trailer also shows a team-up feature where two characters can combine their powers together.

Given the sheer popularity of Marvel’s longstanding comics and cinematic universe, fans are ready to dive into Marvel Rivals as soon as possible. For now, we’ll just have to wait for alpha testing to begin. Stay tuned for future news about Marvel Rivals.

