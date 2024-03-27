All Marvel Rivals platforms

Marvel Rivals has officially been announced by Marvel and NetEase Games, introducing a hero shooter with beloved characters from the Marvel universe. The PvP shooter has already gained steam, with players rushing to see which platforms the upcoming title will release on.

Marvel Rivals is set to be a 6v6 third-person shooter, with each hero or villain containing their own unique mixture of skills and abilities. The free-to-play game features a wide list of characters from both comics and movies, with more likely arriving after its eventual release.

For Marvel fans, there’s a lot to be excited about. Before you get ready to install, here’s everything you need to know about the platforms that will support Marvel Rivals.

What platforms will Marvel Rivals release on?

Although Marvel Rivals is currently an exclusive PC launch, this will likely change in the future. Image by Marvel.

Currently, Marvel Rivals is an exclusive PC release. This information dropped alongside the reveal trailer on March 27, showing that Steam and the Epic Game store will be the only two platforms where you can install the game after launch.

More information, regarding launch dates, character additions, maps, gameplay modes, and more, will surely be released as we pass the first alpha test. Until more news is given regarding future platforms, it might be time to dust off your PC to jump into Marvel Rivals.

Is Marvel Rivals coming to console?

It’s extremely likely Marvel will support future console releases after the game’s initial PC launch. “The game’s first stop will be on Steam, however we’re actively exploring potential releases on other platforms,” The devs wrote in Marvel Rival’s Discord FAQ.

Marvel Rivals is still very much in its development stage, with the closest glimpses to gameplay being a closed alpha held in May 2024. There’s no word on an eventual full release yet, but it’s also entirely possible consoles could be added to the list of potential platforms before the game ever hits shelves.

