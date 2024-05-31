Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals PS5 closed beta: Release date, how to sign up, and more

Andrew Highton
Published: May 31, 2024 06:10 am

After the success of the alpha, the Marvel Rivals closed beta is up next. It looks to up the ante and add new characters, and we have the details on how to get involved and its release date.

It still doesn’t feel real that we’re getting a fully-fledged superhero multiplayer shooter, but here we are. Marvel Rivals is being helmed by NetEase and the developer has assembled Scarlet Witch, Groot, Hulk, Spider-Man, and many more of your favorite MCU stars into one complete shooter.

The closed alpha was a success and gave a great representation of what the final product should look like. The stakes are being raised with the Marvel Rivals closed beta which is set to up the player count, reveal a heap of extra polish added, and much more.

Do we know the Marvel Rivals closed beta release date?

While we don’t know the exact date, we know for sure the Marvel Rivals closed beta begins in July 2024.

At the time of writing, the developer is non-committal on a concrete release window for the Marvel Rivals closed beta. I would, say though, that we’re only a few weeks out now, so I’d expect to hear something during June.

Marvel Rivals‘ official X page says: “Stay tuned to our socials as we release more details on registration soon!”

A big way the beta is different from the alpha is its availability. While the alpha was only for PC users, the closed beta is opening up to PlayStation 5 users—although we imagine invites to the beta are still fairly restricted.

Where to sign up for Marvel Rivals closed beta

We expect the Marvel Rivals closed beta to be accessible via the main game website.

It’s obviously conjecture on our part, so take it with a pinch of salt for now, but if NetEase presumably wants to keep things simple, reusing a manual sign-up form makes sense.

Furthermore, if you reached Level 10 in the closed alpha, you’re guaranteed access to the beta as per the prior announced arrangement. Keep checking back for the latest updates and details on the Marvel Rivals closed beta.

Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.