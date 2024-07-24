How to get Marvel Rivals friend code

Marvel Rivals is back with another closed test period, and if you missed out on a direct code, the door isn’t closed entirely. Here, we’ll tell you how to get and redeem Marvel Rivals friend codes.

Recommended Videos

Every day, new invite codes become available in Marvel Rivals, but there’s a limited number. You have to be quick and complete a few specific steps to get in.

If you have a friend who missed out on access to the closed beta, you can earn an extra code through in-game progression, and we’ve detailed the precise process below.

How to get Marvel Rivals invite code

Blink and you’ll miss them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To earn a Marvel Rivals invite code, the first requirement is to reach level six in the Galacta’s Quest event—which is also where you can unlock the exclusive Cyan Code Venom skin during the closed beta.

Once you reach level six, return to the home screen of Marvel Rivals and select the Event Ongoing: Invite Code banner in the top-left of the screen. However, there’s still no guarantee you will earn the reward.

Marvel Rivals has a limited batch of invite codes available every day for players to claim and it’s a first come, first served process. The daily refresh time is 5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET / 1am BST / 10am AEST.

How to redeem Marvel Rivals invite code

If you’re lucky enough to have been sent a Marvel Rivals invite code from a friend, the method of redemption depends on your platform. We’ve listed the steps on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam for you below.

How to redeem Marvel Rivals invite code on Steam

Launch Steam and sign into your account. Click the Games option at the top of your screen. Select the Activate a product on Steam option. Follow the on-screen prompts to enter your code and receive access.

How to redeem Marvel Rivals invite code on PlayStation

Sign into your PlayStation console with the account you want to play on. Go to the PlayStation Store from the main menu. Scroll down and click Redeem Code from the menu on the left-hand side of the screen. Follow the on-screen prompts and enter your code to gain access.

How to redeem Marvel Rivals invite code on Xbox

Sign into your Xbox console with the account you wish to play on. Select the Store option from the navigation tabs. Press the view button or scroll to the left in the Store to open the side menu. Select Redeem from the side menu. Follow the on-screen prompts and enter your code to receive access.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy