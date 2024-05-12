How to get access to Marvel Rivals closed beta test

Marvel Rivals is making waves in the closed alpha phase and the fun doesn’t stop there, as you can secure your spot in the closed beta—and we’ll tell you how to do so.

No official release date has been shared for Marvel Rivals but it’s expected to be a little while off considering the closed alpha test runs to May 15 and the confirmation of a closed beta test means more time in development.

Numbers have been limited for the closed alpha, with just 30,000 lucky players able to get access initially, but if you were fortunate enough to get into the game, you can make sure you have a spot in the closed beta.

How to access Marvel Rivals closed beta test

Get your spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A service notice during the closed alpha test revealed players can gain access to the future closed beta test by reaching level 10 on their account—which is easy enough if you plan on playing a lot during the 10 days of the closed alpha.

You can see your current level in the top-right of the main menu screen in Marvel Rivals, or to the left of your name in the team menu. Don’t get confused with the season level that unlocks cosmetic rewards, as this is a different system.

Access to the closed beta test is only one of the major rewards you can earn in the Marvel Rivals closed alpha test, as reaching account level six enables you to claim an additional code to distribute to a friend—but these are limited on a daily basis.

You can also earn the Moonlit Witch skin for Scarlet Witch, a permanent reward that will be available to you once the full game releases, as well as a Test Alpha nameplate to show off your commitment.

