Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals’ closed beta finally has a date for consoles and PC, and signups are now open

Get ready to suit up with your squad very soon.
Published: Jun 26, 2024 10:05 am

The Marvel Rivals closed beta finally has a confirmed release date for its closed beta taste, so gamers should prepare to enter the Marvel universe soon.

Today on Twitter/X, Marvel Rivals confirmed that the closed beta will begin on July 23 at 5pm CT. By then, it will have been just over two months since the closed alpha test began, but the game’s developer at NetEase is now ready to open the floodgates to way more players.

Marvel Rivals character aiming toward eachother.
Console and PC can now play together. Image via NetEase Games

Previously, Marvel Rivals announced two new heroes coming in the closed beta: Venom and Adam Warlock. Venom, the Spider-Man adversary and sometimes anti-hero, will be a 700 HP Vanguard tank with the capability of diving under the map with his symbiote or swinging like Spidey. Warlock, meanwhile, is a Strategist healer with the ability to revive teammates.

Marvel Rivals’ closed alpha test was a hit with those who played it, but access was extremely limited to around just 30,000 players on Steam. This closed beta test is opening up to more players on PC, in addition to players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, so it appears the game is edging ever closer to a full release.

