Marvel Rivals price: Is it free to play?

In an age where AAA games are regularly released as free-to-play, Marvel Rivals’ success could already hinge on whether the devs make the heroic choice of making the shooter F2P.

The free-to-play shooter market is about as intense and competitive as any gaming segment right now. Mainstays like Counter-Strike and Team Fortress 2 are competing with the likes of Call of Duty, Fortnite, Overwatch, and Apex Legends, and then newcomers—like The FINALS—decide they want in. Now comes the turn of Marvel Rivals, and this electric-looking shooter might stand a chance.

Carrying the weight of the Marvel name alone is enough to send it to the front of the queue, but promising 6v6, high-octane Overwatch-style matches? Well, that’s enough for anyone to let out a little shriek of I am Groot.

Is Marvel Rivals free-to-play?

Marvel Rivals will be completely free to play. Information is slightly limited on Marvel Rivals, with the early hype cantering around the official announcement trailer. We don’t know the full extent of the voice cast, we don’t even know the complete hero roster, and we’ve only seen a handful of the maps. That said, we can safely expect Marvel Rivals to also incorporate the now-traditional live service model featuring a battle pass, cosmetics, and microtransactions.

The first taste of Marvel Rivals will come courtesy of the exclusive, closed alpha test that the developer NetEase is already preparing for. You can find out how to sign up for it by reading the linked story above.

