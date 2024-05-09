When does the Marvel Rivals closed alpha test end? Exact date and time

The world of Marvel video games may be changed forever because Marvel Rivals is going to bust the universe wide open with a variety of heroes and fun locations for players to compete in.

Starting on May 10, the Marvel Rivals alpha will invite over 30,000 gamers to try out the six-vs-six hero shooter featuring iconic Marvel characters like Iron Man, Hulk, Spider-Man, The Punisher, and many others. In total, 19 heroes will be playable in the alpha, with many more to come before the game’s full release.

But eventually, the closed alpha test will come to an end and the fun will be shelved for the foreseeable future. That will be a sad time, and it’s an important time to know so you can maximize your hours played before the game’s servers are offline for who knows how long.

Mark your calendars and set some reminders and alarms on your phone: Here’s exactly when the Marvel Rivals closed alpha test ends.

Marvel Rivals closed alpha test end date and time

The first Marvel Rivals closed alpha test will end on May 21 at 1:59am CT, which is just before midnight PT in the U.S. The countdown below shows exactly how much time is left until the alpha test ends and servers are brought offline.

The alpha test begins on May 10 at 7pm CT, so that means there’s just over 10 days worth of time for players to try out all of the heroes and their roles, the maps, and earn any exclusive items that can be unlocked during the test. But really, it’s all about grouping up with friends and having fun.

Once the alpha ends, Marvel and NetEase will then be able to take feedback and continue working on the development of the game for its future release. There may even be more alpha tests or an open beta sometime down the line.

But once the current alpha test ends, it will be time to wait once more for the next available chance to group up with friends and play as a growing list of Marvel heroes and villains.

Marvel Rivals currently does not have a release date, but this alpha test and any future tests will all help NetEase Games and Marvel turn the game into a finished product that has massive potential in both the casual and competitive gaming worlds.

