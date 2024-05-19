Does Marvel Rivals have Twitch drops?

If you have been watching your favorite Twitch creators play Marvel Rivals for hours, chances are you didn’t make it to the closed alpha program and are looking to earn some free goodies for your dedication.

Recommended Videos

Twitch drops are an exciting way to earn in-game loot all while helping creators and developers reach a wider audience. Most modern video games offer Twitch drops, especially during their launch period, but you may wonder if Marvel Rivals does too. Well, here’s the answer you are looking for.

Does Marvel Rivals offer Twitch drops?

Goodies? Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, Marvel Rivals doesn’t have Twitch drops at the moment. The only in-game loot you can earn right now is through Quest Passes and participating in certain events, as well as extra keys to access the alpha test.

At the time of writing, Marvel Rivals is in closed alpha with only a section of the community having access to its playground. Players who couldn’t get their hands on an invite code have been likely watching streamers to deal with the anticipation. But what’s the point of watching hours of Twitch streams if there are no rewards for it?

Considering it’s still in a test phase, it’s only fair for the developer to skip the Twitch drops program. Don’t worry though; Marvel Rivals will likely have drops enabled in the future, offering exciting in-game items for when it officially launches. That said, NetEase hasn’t revealed a launch date for the game yet, so we don’t know when.

If you are looking for an invite code to Marvel Rivals, you can ask a friend who already has access to grab one for you. Once you are in, you can grind and complete Quest Passes or participate in the Tournament to earn permanent rewards.

Marvel Rivals‘ closed alpha will end on May 20, but NetEase will likely host more such tests shortly.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more