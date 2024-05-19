Marvel Rivals team fight multiple heroes battling each other (UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL MARCH 27 10AM CT)
Image via NetEase Games
Category:
Marvel

Does Marvel Rivals have Twitch drops?

Are there rewards for watching content?
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: May 19, 2024 12:24 am

If you have been watching your favorite Twitch creators play Marvel Rivals for hours, chances are you didn’t make it to the closed alpha program and are looking to earn some free goodies for your dedication.

Recommended Videos

Twitch drops are an exciting way to earn in-game loot all while helping creators and developers reach a wider audience. Most modern video games offer Twitch drops, especially during their launch period, but you may wonder if Marvel Rivals does too. Well, here’s the answer you are looking for. 

Does Marvel Rivals offer Twitch drops?

Groot, a giant tree-like character from Marvel Rivals.
Goodies? Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, Marvel Rivals doesn’t have Twitch drops at the moment. The only in-game loot you can earn right now is through Quest Passes and participating in certain events, as well as extra keys to access the alpha test.

At the time of writing, Marvel Rivals is in closed alpha with only a section of the community having access to its playground. Players who couldn’t get their hands on an invite code have been likely watching streamers to deal with the anticipation. But what’s the point of watching hours of Twitch streams if there are no rewards for it? 

Considering it’s still in a test phase, it’s only fair for the developer to skip the Twitch drops program. Don’t worry though; Marvel Rivals will likely have drops enabled in the future, offering exciting in-game items for when it officially launches. That said, NetEase hasn’t revealed a launch date for the game yet, so we don’t know when.

If you are looking for an invite code to Marvel Rivals, you can ask a friend who already has access to grab one for you. Once you are in, you can grind and complete Quest Passes or participate in the Tournament to earn permanent rewards.

Marvel Rivals‘ closed alpha will end on May 20, but NetEase will likely host more such tests shortly.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When is the next Marvel Rivals Alpha or beta test?
A promotional image showing Asgard in Marvel Rivals.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
When is the next Marvel Rivals Alpha or beta test?
Andrew Highton and others Andrew Highton and others May 16, 2024
Read Article Is Marvel Rivals on PS5 or PS4?
Marvel Rivals characters standing next to eachother.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Is Marvel Rivals on PS5 or PS4?
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 16, 2024
Read Article Is Marvel Rivals crossplay or cross-platform?
Black Panther shown in a Hero Profile screen in Marvel Rivals.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Is Marvel Rivals crossplay or cross-platform?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton May 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When is the next Marvel Rivals Alpha or beta test?
A promotional image showing Asgard in Marvel Rivals.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
When is the next Marvel Rivals Alpha or beta test?
Andrew Highton and others Andrew Highton and others May 16, 2024
Read Article Is Marvel Rivals on PS5 or PS4?
Marvel Rivals characters standing next to eachother.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Is Marvel Rivals on PS5 or PS4?
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 16, 2024
Read Article Is Marvel Rivals crossplay or cross-platform?
Black Panther shown in a Hero Profile screen in Marvel Rivals.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Is Marvel Rivals crossplay or cross-platform?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton May 16, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com