Marvel Rivals 2025 roadmap: New heroes, maps, and more

Marvel Rivals has been on fire since launch, and there’s still plenty more to come, including some details we already know about. If you’re after everything planned for the next year, we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

Official announcements from NetEase have been largely kept secret beyond confirmation of what’s coming in season one’s mid-season update, but data miners have found plenty of clues indicating the plans that lie ahead for Marvel Rivals.

We’ve collected everything here and will keep this updated throughout the year.

Already can’t wait? Image via NetEase

The next Marvel Rivals update is the mid-season update for season one, which introduces Human Torch and The Thing as playable characters. The update will also provide balance tweaks, new maps, and additional content, though full details have yet to be confirmed.

NetEase said the update will take place “six-to-seven weeks” following the start of season one, which kicked off on Jan. 10. This puts the update sometime between Feb. 21 and 28.

Following that, the next major update in Marvel Rivals will be the launch of season two, which is expected on April 11. Each season will last around three months, so we expect season three in July and season four in October.

What’s confirmed for Marvel Rivals in 2025?

In terms of guaranteed content, the only things we know for sure are the additions of the two final members of the Fantastic Four in the mid-season patch for season one. We’re also expecting new maps, though details are scarce.

There have been, however, many leaks regarding characters due to be added to the game, including Jean Grey/Phoenix, Ultron, Captain Marvel, Deadpool, and Blade. It’s not clear when any of these heroes will be released, although there are some predictions.

Blade’s involvement in the season one lore, where Dracula has captured him, opens the door for him to be saved by the Fantastic Four this season before joining the Marvel Rivals roster for season two, though this is merely a theory at this point.

We’ll update this article with any further details as they are released.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy