Is Marvel Rivals on PS5 or PS4?

Marvel Rivals’ enticing six-versus-six superhero battle experience has taken the internet by storm, so many of you may wonder if it’s available on popular console platforms like PS5 and PS4. Well, we have got the answer you are looking for.

Yet to be officially launched, Marvel Rivals is currently in closed alpha and accessible to only selective players across the globe. Being in the driver’s seat of your favorite Marvel heroes is a dream come true for several comic fans out there and pitting them in an Overwatch-like format only makes it more exciting.

Unfortunately, if you are wondering how to experience the Marvel magic on your PlayStation console, you may want to prepare for some uncertainty.

Marvel Rivals on PS5 or PS4: Is it available?

The answer isn’t favorable, but patience is key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, Marvel Rivals is not available to play on PS5 or PS4 at the time of writing. You can only play it on PC, provided you’ve got access to the alpha test.

While NetEase hasn’t confirmed console ports for the game, considering it’s still due for an official launch, Marvel Rivals may make it to PS5 in the future. A PS4 port, however, is likely not going to happen, with more and more developers embracing next-gen hardware as standard.

Marvel Rivals has already captured a lot of hearts with its closed alpha test on PC, so if the success continues, there’s no reason for NetEase to skip console versions. In fact, data miners have already confirmed upcoming Xbox Series X|S and PS5 ports, thanks to the tidbits they discovered from the game code. While NetEase is yet to confirm the rumor, the community is incredibly hopeful.

The first closed alpha began on May 10 and will end on May 20, so if you are planning to try Marvel Rivals out on a PC, make sure you get a code as soon as possible.

