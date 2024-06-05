Marvel Rivals opens registration for next beta after reaching 1 million wishlists on Steam

The next closed beta test for Marvel Rivals is fast approaching, and excitement is building toward what could be a massive launch for NetEase Games’ hero shooter.

Recommended Videos

Marvel Rivals today announced today via the game’s active Discord channel that signups have opened for the closed beta test in late July, though only PC players can sign up directly. Console players, who will be getting their first taste of the action in Marvel Rivals, will need to fill out a questionnaire, similar to what PC players had to do for the first closed beta.

A big number that sets high expectations. Image via NetEase Games.

PC players will need to wishlist and follow the game on Steam to get first dibs on beta access, but an army of players have already made their desires known. The game has been wishlisted by over one million players, indicating that the ceiling for Marvel Rivals is sky high.

While the two are entirely different games, the developers behind multiplayer survival crafting game Soulmask just recently announced that they have sold 200,000 copies of their game, converting 50 percent of their total wishlists into purchases. As a free-to-play game with over one million wishlists and planned console releases, the Marvel Rivals numbers could easily be significantly higher. The first closed alpha playtest peaked at over 10,000 players with a closed player pool.

The next beta is also expected to feature two new heroes that were not available in the first closed alpha: Adam Warlock and Venom. Those who did not participate in the first closed alpha will have a chance to play for the first time, but PC players who did play and reached a certain level threshold should receive automatic access to the next beta.

Wishlisting and following Marvel Rivals on Steam will provide you with more info on how to fully sign up for the next beta sometime in “late June.”

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy