Soulmask enters survival crafting gauntlet after reaching 200K copies sold 

With so many games fitting the survival crafting genre, competition can be fierce, but Soulmask from CampFire Studio is keeping pace with its competitors, having sold more than 200,000 copies in less than a week.

Soulmask was wish listed over 400,000 times on Steam, according to a press release from the developers, meaning that “50 percent of launch wishlists have now converted into sales,” per CampFire Studio and publishers Qooland Games. At a launch discount price of $26.99, that means about $5.4 million in sales revenue so far.

This strong start for Soulmask has resulted in some enviable spots on various Steam charts. The game at time of writing has cracked the top 10 on Steam’s “Top Sellers” list, meaning its brought in more revenue this week than games like Call of Duty, Helldivers 2, and MultiVersus, among others. At time of writing it has over 32,000 active players, outperforming both MultiVersus and Overwatch 2.

Amongst other survival crafting-like games, Soulmask is ranked higher on the Top Sellers list than any other game in the genre, and it’s holding its own in terms of active player count against some established giants of the genre like Rust, Valheim, and Terraria.

A quick glimpse at the reviews on Steam, which currently are around 80 percent positive, shows why the game is doing so well so early. Several of the most prominent reviews on Steam liken the game to a “more improved” version of the Conan Exiles multiplayer survival game that released in 2018. Players are praising the NPC AI, the crafting and storage mechanics, and combat.

The challenge for a game like Soulmask will be maintaining its momentum, as it’s hard for these games to keep this kind of player base sustained for a long time. The aforementioned Conan Exiles, for example, has only peaked over 40,000 active players during its launch weekend and during two free weekends over the past six years.

