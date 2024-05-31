How to assign jobs to tribesmen in Soulmask

Any survival crafting game will challenge a player to craft tools and a home, but in Soulmask, you can also rely on the aid of loyal tribesmen in order to really get your base up and running quickly.

Recommended Videos

Tribesmen can be unlocked pretty quickly in Soulmask, and while they can serve as faithful traveling companions, their true potential lies in work around the base. There are a number of jobs or tasks that can be done by tribesmen, and the NPC allies are surprisingly self-sufficient, meaning you can automate tasks as you adventure and explore.

How to assign work to tribesmen in Soulmask

Your first tribesman will approach you after you build your first large bonfire. The bonfire will become available after you complete the first several quests that appear in the guidance window on-screen, which serve as makeshift tutorials. After the bonfire is built, they will approach you and ask to join.

First member of what will be a mighty clan. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To assign work or tasks to tribesmen, hit the I key to bring up the Clan menu. This menu is where you can see, customize, and assign work to all your clan members. You will notice several different icons on a clan member’s bar, indicating numerous traits and origins that affect their behaviors. You can also see their proficiencies, which will level up over time as they perform tasks. On the tribesman’s bar, click the hammer and anvil icon on the top row to bring up their work page.

Plenty for you to do around here. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This is where you can set up a priority list of tasks for them to complete. Here are some of the tasks you can assign to tribesmen:

Wild Collection : Send them out to perform Logging, Harvesting, or Mining around a specific location. You will need to set a storage location for the tribesman to deposit things. When their tools break, they can either grab new ones from the storage location if you put some in there, or you can open their inventory, move the tools to your inventory for repairing, then give them back.

: Send them out to around a specific location. You will need to set a storage location for the tribesman to deposit things. When their tools break, they can either grab new ones from the storage location if you put some in there, or you can open their inventory, move the tools to your inventory for repairing, then give them back. Crafting Table Autoplay: Tribesmen at the crafting table will start building items there after you add them to the queue.

Tribesmen at the crafting table will start there after you add them to the queue. Farm Management: After building a Granary and designating which crops to plant, a tribesman will sow, manage, and harvest automatically .

After building a Granary and designating which crops to plant, a tribesman will . Camp Upkeep: A tribesman will auto-repair damaged structures and add fuel to the bonfire and other lamps.

These and other tasks can be added to the list, with the tasks on the top of the list taking higher priority. Tribesmen will only get to the lower tasks if the higher ones are complete or if they can’t progress any further.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more