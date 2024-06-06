How to prevent food from spoiling in Soulmask

You’ve just spent all day in Soulmask building a base and collecting the resources needed to prevent it from decaying. But when you log in next time, it’s not the base that’s looking worse for wear, it’s your food supply.

Early on in Soulmask, you’ll find plenty of Fresh Meat by hunting local wildlife around your base, which can be cooked into basic Cooked Meat on a fire or into something more nutritional on the Cooking Stove. But Fresh Meat has a timer before it spoils and decays into Carrion, which significantly reduces how useful it is.

How to prevent food from spoiling

To prevent food from spoiling in Soulmask, you’ll have to unlock and craft the Ice Cellar. The Ice Cellar lets you use ice to freeze ingredients and drastically slow down the speed at which they spoil.

Unfortunately for players, the Ice Cellar isn’t available to unlock from the Technology tree until you reach Awareness Strength level 40, which will take a long time. In the meantime, here are some early-game methods you can use to make the most out of ingredients before they spoil.

Save what doesn’t spoil and cook the rest

It’s a waste otherwise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When hunting wildlife, they’ll drop plenty of Fresh Meat, but also a resource called Carcass Chunks. These wildlife remains do not spoil, and after learning Carcass Dissection under Basic Slaughtering at the beginning of the tech tree, you can convert Carcass Chunks to Fresh Meat, Beast Bones, and hides at a Butcher’s Table.

For any Fresh Meat you have already, you should definitely cook meals with it at a Cooking Stove before logging off for the day. It’s going to spoil anyway, but cooking it at least guarantees you some Awareness Strength, bringing you closer to the Ice Cellar. You can also put some meals in your tribesman’s inventory to sustain them.

Build a Drying Rack

While dried food isn’t as beneficial as fully cooked meals, items like jerky will take much more time to decay. Both a Drying Rack station and the Drying Technique can be learned from the tech tree at Awareness Strength level 18.

If food does spoil and become Carrion, it can be used as an additional ingredient in crafting poisons.

