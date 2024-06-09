Soulmask protagonist in inside destroyed tribe in Soulmask YouTube trailer
Soulmask

All masks in Soulmask

Stealth, damage, or resistance, the choice is yours.
Published: Jun 9, 2024

The masks in Soulmask include general upgrades for you to unlock once you settle into your tribe, but with combat buffs to choose from at the start of your adventure, deciding which is best for you becomes a top priority.

Soulmask developer CampFire Studio promises new masks in future updates. While the total number of masks is limited to ten as of Soulmask’s early access release on May 31, this number will surely rise as the game continues its development. For now, though, let’s dive into all currently available Soulmask masks and where you can get them.

All Soulmask masks listed and where to get them

Civilization mask in Soulmask.
What will you choose? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

While there isn’t much choice between the Soulmask masks, each mask has unique combat buffs that separate your character into classes. Soulmask begins with a choice between three masks:

  • Civilization
  • Conquest
  • Rich

Unlike trying to find the remaining starter Pokémon in the wild, the two starting masks you didn’t pick spawn inside Ancient Ruins. Crucially, you must reach level 25 to find them. There are seven other masks you can find in Soulmask, and here is everything you need to know about them:

MaskStarting maskDo you need to repair it?NodesCombat buff(s)Where to find
CivilizationYesNoCommon Overclock

Stamina Surge

Deep Sleep

Critical Barrier

Outer Armor

Sequence Protection

Healer Mode (Mimicry)		Reduced Damage, increased Stamina, and HP Recovery bonusesAncient Ruins (Lvl. 25)
ConquestYesNoCommon Overclock

Falling Buffer

Noise Absorption

Forbidden Territory

Light Disturbance

Hidden Assault

Slayer Mode (Mimicry)		Stealth bonusesAncient Ruins (Lvl. 25)
RichYesNoCommon Overclock

Fata Analysis

Projectile Adjustment

Hunting Guide

Poison Inhection

Deeply Focused

Sniping Mode (Mimicry)		Archery (Accuracy) bonusesAncient Ruins (Lvl. 25)
Torch of EternityNoNoMetabolism Maintenance

Life Halt

Artery Isolation

Life Maintenance

Cell Proliferation

Tissue Repair

Holy Mode (Mimicry)		Health bonusesHoly Ruins (Lvl. 30)
Wilderness MarkNoNoFrequency Adjustment

Fatal Blow

Dynamic Shooting

Mirror Reflection

Air Manipulation

Nerve Coordination

Hunting Mode (Mimicry)		Archery (Precision) bonusesHoly Ruins (Lvl. 40)
Tactical GuidanceNoNoReconnaissance

Teamwork

Full-out Attack

Positional Defense

Combat Deployment

Emergency Mobilization

Protection Mode (Mimicry)		Tribesmen bonusesHoly Ruins (Lvl. 50)
Shadow WalkerNoNoFlexible Torso

Vision Blockage

Silent Operation

Dark Camouflage

Vital Attack

Illegal Invasion

Shadow Mode (Mimicry)		Stealth bonusesHoly Ruins (Lvl. 55)
ExplorerNoNoEmergency Repair

Living Body Mod

High Mobility

Immunity Activated

Tissue Enhancement

Power Injection

Special Mode (Mimicry)		Resilience bonuses (status effect resistance)Holy Ruins (Lvl. 60)
Ironblood GuardNoYesStamina Burst

Absorption Barrier

Endless Vitality

Sequence Protection

Extreme Vigilance

Combat Potential

Vigilance Mode (Mimicry)		Max Load, Speed, and Stamina bonusesAncient Dungeons
Nature EnlightenmentNoYesNature’s Blessing

Nature’s Heal

Nature’s Protection

Eco-Balance

Nature’s Domain

Resonance Mode (Mimicry)		Resilience, Health, and Hunting bonusesAncient Dungeons

Soulmask lets you play as multiple characters throughout your journey. You can only do this upon completing a Mysterious Ruin and unlocking the Control Repair Node.

Mask Repair Nodes are unlocked and upgraded via Green Crystals. Your character is rather limited in their Proficiency levels while other tribe members quickly master new abilities as these rise through the ranks. You can increase your Proficiency by defeating bosses. Search for Green Crystals inside ruin chests to upgrade your mask as you level up.

