All masks in Soulmask

The masks in Soulmask include general upgrades for you to unlock once you settle into your tribe, but with combat buffs to choose from at the start of your adventure, deciding which is best for you becomes a top priority.
Soulmask developer CampFire Studio promises new masks in future updates. While the total number of masks is limited to ten as of Soulmask’s early access release on May 31, this number will surely rise as the game continues its development. For now, though, let’s dive into all currently available Soulmask masks and where you can get them.
All Soulmask masks listed and where to get them
While there isn’t much choice between the Soulmask masks, each mask has unique combat buffs that separate your character into classes. Soulmask begins with a choice between three masks:
- Civilization
- Conquest
- Rich
Unlike trying to find the remaining starter Pokémon in the wild, the two starting masks you didn’t pick spawn inside Ancient Ruins. Crucially, you must reach level 25 to find them. There are seven other masks you can find in Soulmask, and here is everything you need to know about them:
|Mask
|Starting mask
|Do you need to repair it?
|Nodes
|Combat buff(s)
|Where to find
|Civilization
|Yes
|No
|Common Overclock
Stamina Surge
Deep Sleep
Critical Barrier
Outer Armor
Sequence Protection
Healer Mode (Mimicry)
|Reduced Damage, increased Stamina, and HP Recovery bonuses
|Ancient Ruins (Lvl. 25)
|Conquest
|Yes
|No
|Common Overclock
Falling Buffer
Noise Absorption
Forbidden Territory
Light Disturbance
Hidden Assault
Slayer Mode (Mimicry)
|Stealth bonuses
|Ancient Ruins (Lvl. 25)
|Rich
|Yes
|No
|Common Overclock
Fata Analysis
Projectile Adjustment
Hunting Guide
Poison Inhection
Deeply Focused
Sniping Mode (Mimicry)
|Archery (Accuracy) bonuses
|Ancient Ruins (Lvl. 25)
|Torch of Eternity
|No
|No
|Metabolism Maintenance
Life Halt
Artery Isolation
Life Maintenance
Cell Proliferation
Tissue Repair
Holy Mode (Mimicry)
|Health bonuses
|Holy Ruins (Lvl. 30)
|Wilderness Mark
|No
|No
|Frequency Adjustment
Fatal Blow
Dynamic Shooting
Mirror Reflection
Air Manipulation
Nerve Coordination
Hunting Mode (Mimicry)
|Archery (Precision) bonuses
|Holy Ruins (Lvl. 40)
|Tactical Guidance
|No
|No
|Reconnaissance
Teamwork
Full-out Attack
Positional Defense
Combat Deployment
Emergency Mobilization
Protection Mode (Mimicry)
|Tribesmen bonuses
|Holy Ruins (Lvl. 50)
|Shadow Walker
|No
|No
|Flexible Torso
Vision Blockage
Silent Operation
Dark Camouflage
Vital Attack
Illegal Invasion
Shadow Mode (Mimicry)
|Stealth bonuses
|Holy Ruins (Lvl. 55)
|Explorer
|No
|No
|Emergency Repair
Living Body Mod
High Mobility
Immunity Activated
Tissue Enhancement
Power Injection
Special Mode (Mimicry)
|Resilience bonuses (status effect resistance)
|Holy Ruins (Lvl. 60)
|Ironblood Guard
|No
|Yes
|Stamina Burst
Absorption Barrier
Endless Vitality
Sequence Protection
Extreme Vigilance
Combat Potential
Vigilance Mode (Mimicry)
|Max Load, Speed, and Stamina bonuses
|Ancient Dungeons
|Nature Enlightenment
|No
|Yes
|Nature’s Blessing
Nature’s Heal
Nature’s Protection
Eco-Balance
Nature’s Domain
Resonance Mode (Mimicry)
|Resilience, Health, and Hunting bonuses
|Ancient Dungeons
Soulmask lets you play as multiple characters throughout your journey. You can only do this upon completing a Mysterious Ruin and unlocking the Control Repair Node.
Mask Repair Nodes are unlocked and upgraded via Green Crystals. Your character is rather limited in their Proficiency levels while other tribe members quickly master new abilities as these rise through the ranks. You can increase your Proficiency by defeating bosses. Search for Green Crystals inside ruin chests to upgrade your mask as you level up.