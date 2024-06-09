All masks in Soulmask

The masks in Soulmask include general upgrades for you to unlock once you settle into your tribe, but with combat buffs to choose from at the start of your adventure, deciding which is best for you becomes a top priority.

Soulmask developer CampFire Studio promises new masks in future updates. While the total number of masks is limited to ten as of Soulmask’s early access release on May 31, this number will surely rise as the game continues its development. For now, though, let’s dive into all currently available Soulmask masks and where you can get them.

All Soulmask masks listed and where to get them

What will you choose? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

While there isn’t much choice between the Soulmask masks, each mask has unique combat buffs that separate your character into classes. Soulmask begins with a choice between three masks:

Civilization

Conquest

Rich

Unlike trying to find the remaining starter Pokémon in the wild, the two starting masks you didn’t pick spawn inside Ancient Ruins. Crucially, you must reach level 25 to find them. There are seven other masks you can find in Soulmask, and here is everything you need to know about them:

Mask Starting mask Do you need to repair it? Nodes Combat buff(s) Where to find Civilization Yes No Common Overclock



Stamina Surge



Deep Sleep



Critical Barrier



Outer Armor



Sequence Protection



Healer Mode (Mimicry) Reduced Damage, increased Stamina, and HP Recovery bonuses Ancient Ruins (Lvl. 25) Conquest Yes No Common Overclock



Falling Buffer



Noise Absorption



Forbidden Territory



Light Disturbance



Hidden Assault



Slayer Mode (Mimicry) Stealth bonuses Ancient Ruins (Lvl. 25) Rich Yes No Common Overclock



Fata Analysis



Projectile Adjustment



Hunting Guide



Poison Inhection



Deeply Focused



Sniping Mode (Mimicry) Archery (Accuracy) bonuses Ancient Ruins (Lvl. 25) Torch of Eternity No No Metabolism Maintenance



Life Halt



Artery Isolation



Life Maintenance



Cell Proliferation



Tissue Repair



Holy Mode (Mimicry) Health bonuses Holy Ruins (Lvl. 30) Wilderness Mark No No Frequency Adjustment



Fatal Blow



Dynamic Shooting



Mirror Reflection



Air Manipulation



Nerve Coordination



Hunting Mode (Mimicry) Archery (Precision) bonuses Holy Ruins (Lvl. 40) Tactical Guidance No No Reconnaissance



Teamwork



Full-out Attack



Positional Defense



Combat Deployment



Emergency Mobilization



Protection Mode (Mimicry) Tribesmen bonuses Holy Ruins (Lvl. 50) Shadow Walker No No Flexible Torso



Vision Blockage



Silent Operation



Dark Camouflage



Vital Attack



Illegal Invasion



Shadow Mode (Mimicry) Stealth bonuses Holy Ruins (Lvl. 55) Explorer No No Emergency Repair



Living Body Mod



High Mobility



Immunity Activated



Tissue Enhancement



Power Injection



Special Mode (Mimicry) Resilience bonuses (status effect resistance) Holy Ruins (Lvl. 60) Ironblood Guard No Yes Stamina Burst



Absorption Barrier



Endless Vitality



Sequence Protection



Extreme Vigilance



Combat Potential



Vigilance Mode (Mimicry) Max Load, Speed, and Stamina bonuses Ancient Dungeons Nature Enlightenment No Yes Nature’s Blessing



Nature’s Heal



Nature’s Protection



Eco-Balance



Nature’s Domain



Resonance Mode (Mimicry) Resilience, Health, and Hunting bonuses Ancient Dungeons

Soulmask lets you play as multiple characters throughout your journey. You can only do this upon completing a Mysterious Ruin and unlocking the Control Repair Node.

Mask Repair Nodes are unlocked and upgraded via Green Crystals. Your character is rather limited in their Proficiency levels while other tribe members quickly master new abilities as these rise through the ranks. You can increase your Proficiency by defeating bosses. Search for Green Crystals inside ruin chests to upgrade your mask as you level up.

