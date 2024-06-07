How to get the Worship Container in Soulmask

The Worship Container is one of the most sought-after items in Soulmask, and it requires equal parts skill and luck to be able to get your hands on one.

A Worship Container is one of the materials required to summon the makeshift bosses in Soulmask known as Temple Guardians, who reside at the Ancient Pyramids marked on the map. As you explore more of the regions of the map, more Ancient Pyramids will appear, providing new opportunities to utilize a Worship Container.

While the other summoning materials can be acquire just from hunting, the Worship Container requires a bit more effort.

Worship Container location in Soulmask

Worship Containers are a common drop from Tribe Leaders and Tribe Chiefs at Barbarian Barracks. Barbarian Barracks are effectively enemy NPC tribe bases that will house dozens of enemy tribe members, including a Tribe Leader and a Tribe Chief.

Flint Tribe’s gonna get it. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Barbarian Barracks are marked on your map with a large white triangle, and hovering over the marker will let you know which tribe resides there. Regardless of which tribe you take on, surviving in a Barbarian barracks will be no easy feat.

Bering prepared is your first task. At minimum, bring upgraded gear like Beast Hide armor and Beast Bone weapons with you, as well as a stack of Simple Bandages. When approaching a Barbarian Barracks, place a lit Campfire as close as possible to serve as a respawn point. If you die, you will respawn there and you can run back to your death container and quickly hit T to retrieve all your gear.

While Worship Containers are not guaranteed to drop from Tribe Leaders and Tribe Chiefs, these NPCs will respawn over time, so you can farm gear and resources of other enemy NPC tribe warriors and raid all the barracks chests while you wait on them to respawn.

