How to clear fog of war from the map in Soulmask

Soulmask has a huge map full of mystery and intrigue, and unlike most games, exploring new areas doesn’t automatically unlock them on your map.

If you play to the end of the tutorial (playing the open world game in a highly curated and dictated order) you’ll actually have the fog of war clearing mechanic explained to you, but lets be real: Nobody actually finishes tutorials in Survival Games. Read on to learn how to clear fog of war and reveal new parts of the map in Soulmask.

How to reveal more of the map in Soulmask

You know too much. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By default, you’ll start the game with only the southwest portion of the map revealed. No matter how much exploring you do, more portions aren’t going to reveal themselves.

To clear fog of war in Soulmask, you need to find and deter Barbarian Scouts. Scouts spawn at specific locations which will be marked on your map even if their camp is in an area currently covered by fog of war. There are two Barbarian Scouts that you should deter as soon as you’re ready to begin exploring: the Western Rainforest Scout, and the Northern Rainforest Scout.

To deter either Scout, you’ll first need to lower them down to about 30 percent of their max health. When they’re low enough, you’ll see a prompt that says Press E to Deter appear when you’re within melee range of them. Following the prompt makes your character grab the Scout and absorb their knowledge, which will in turn reveal whichever portion of the map that Scout is responsible for.

Make sure you don’t accidentally kill the Scout while lowering them down—if you kill the Scout, no fog of war will be revealed. If this happens, you’ll need to wait about 15 minutes for the camp to respawn (unless you’re on a dedicated server and have access to console commands). After deterring the Scout, you can also go ahead and recruit them to your Tribe if you so please.

Western Rainforest Scout location

I recommend starting with the Western Rainforest Scout, as this camp has only two Barbarians and one Bush Dog that are all between levels 10 and 15. The camp is directly west of the three large lakes in the center of the starting portion of the map.

Find your first Scout here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Northern Rainforest Scout location

This Scout is a little trickier to reach, as you’ll need to make your way around the huge lake that runs through the northern portion of the map. Like the Western Scout camp, there are only three enemies: the Scout, a Barbarian, and a Bush Dog. The enemies at this camp range from levels 15 to 20, however, so you’ll definitely want to make sure you’ve done a bit more upgrading before making the attempt.

When you’re ready, head north. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s a good idea to bring a Tribesman with you for this camp—just make sure you have them set to Assist instead of Active. Otherwise, there’s a good chance your Tribesman will ice the Scout the second the opportunity arises.

