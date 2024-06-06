How to improve tribe mood in Soulmask

A busy tribe isn’t always a happy tribe, and if you work your tribesmen in Soulmask too hard without giving them anything in return, it can ruin the tribe’s mood.

A tribesman’s mood will significantly impact their work efficiency in Soulmask, which can slow down the rates at which they learn new proficiencies. A lower mood also results in lower Recognition, which measures how the members of the tribe recognize you as their Chief. If Recognition gets too low, they can become angry, unproductive, or they can even leave.

Here’s how to raise spirits and increase the mood of your tribesmen in Soulmask.

How to increase mood in Soulmask

Mood can be increased by having a nearby warm fire, cozy accommodations, specific foods, and hay cushions. Mood will decrease with “heavy, ceaseless labor” as well as hunger, cold, harsh conditions, and injuries from battle. Mood can also be affected by individual traits.

A primary bonfire should provide enough warmth, assuming it’s properly covered, but campfires and torches around the base can also help. Remember to pause or cancel work tasks routinely, giving your tribesmen ample time to properly rest up.

Delicious meals

Juice is the lifeblood of our tribe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While all cooked meals will increase mood by a little, some in particular are made to elevate mood when consumed:

Juice: Requires Water Consumption, a Cup, and two Guava, Pineapple, Banana, or Wild Fruit.

Requires Water Consumption, a Cup, and two Guava, Pineapple, Banana, or Wild Fruit. Fruit Kebab: Requires five Fresh Meat, two Banana, and two Pineapple.

Requires five Fresh Meat, two Banana, and two Pineapple. Hot Cocoa: Requires Water Consumption, two Cocoa Powder, two Chili, and one Cup.

Requires Water Consumption, two Cocoa Powder, two Chili, and one Cup. Pumpkin Salad: Requires two Pumpkin, two Salsa, and one Chili.

As you progress your tech tree, additional cooking recipes can be unlocked, and they’ll list on their descriptions if they increase mood or not. Early on, Juice will be your best source for mood enhancement as Wild Fruit is much more abundant than any of the above ingredients.

Crafting a large amount of Juice and giving a small stack to each tribesman should increase the tribe’s overall mood over time as they will automatically drink it once they reach a certain thirst threshold. You can also manually change that threshold if you want them to drink Juice more regularly since it will decay 24 hours after it’s brewed.

Comfy furniture

Build all your furniture at the Building Workshop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Early on, you’ll be limited when it comes to furnishings as you’ll just have basic beds and grass mats to work with. But as you advance the tech tree, specifically the sections with “Building” in them, you’ll unlock new furniture recipes.

The Awareness Strength level you’re looking for in particular is 15 since that allows you to unlock Furniture in the Medium Building section. This unlocks furniture like the Dining Table, chairs, bigger beds, more lighting options, and an Outhouse.

