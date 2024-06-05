Best base locations in Soulmask

Home is where your stuff is in a survival crafting game like Soulmask, but your base is also home to your tribe, so picking a spot is important to more than just yourself.

In Soulmask, you also need to keep your bonfire stocked up with fuel so your base does not completely decay. Finding a base location near plenty of trees should be crucial, though admittedly not that hard. But what else should you be looking for?

Best spots for building a base in Soulmask

When it comes to location, your first spot should be on the continent you’re on, but closer to the western side, near where the Western Rainforest Scout is marked on your map. It can be tempting to put down a bonfire right away, but there are resources like Tin and Copper on the western edge, and you’ll be closer to other regions of the map.

On or near a source of fresh water

Can’t go wrong with all this water downhill from home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Water is a crucial part of survival in Soulmask. Not only do you need to sustain yourself by staying hydrated, but you will need water for cooking, farming, and raising animals. Building a base on or within walking distance of a fresh water source, like a pond, lake, or river should be a priority. Clay is also prevalent around bodies of water.

If you’re on a populated server with bases built on and around the sources of water already, you can eventually build a Rainwater Collector and a Water Tank at your base with the Potting Table, providing a source of water over time and a place to store it. However, you should explore all nearby bodies of water first to see if there’s a spot where you can squeeze your base in.

Near landmarks

Plenty to explore around here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before setting up camp, spend some time traveling and exploring the continent around you, checking out each of the question marks on your map. On the eastern side of the starting continent, these are mostly ruins, but on the western edge there are pits containing valuable ores like Tin or Copper.

Even the ruins are useful, as they provide crystals for your mask and introduce you to basic combat.

Eventually you can set up multiple bases and fast travel between them, meaning your base location won’t matter as much, but until you reach the high level stuff, pick a good spot to call home.

